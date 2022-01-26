PLANTATION KEY — Zachary Owens of Coral Shores High School has been named Monroe County School District’s Teacher of the Year.
Owens teaches math; coaches the Academic Challenge team as well as the girls junior varsity soccer and tennis teams; sponsors the National Honor Society and chess club; and holds after-school tutoring sessions. He is also a certified master scuba diver trainer.
“I was very happy to announce Zach as the Monroe County School District Teacher of the Year,” said Theresa Axford, district superintendent. “After looking at a video of one of his lessons, it was clear to me how well he established rapport with students and how accountable he held them for learning. He is an excellent example of the fine teachers throughout our county.”
Axford made the announcement at CSHS in front of Owen’s colleagues and students.
“Zach’s door is always open to help students,” CSHS Principal Laura Lietaert said. “Everything he does is for kids, helping them succeed and reach their full potential.”
Owens earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education from Florida Gulf Coast University and began teaching in Monroe County in 2015 at Plantation Key School. He moved to CSHS in 2020 where he teaches algebra, geometry and other mathematics.
The selection committee noted his school and community involvement, his expertise in subject area content and the relationships he builds with students that help them both in the classroom and in life are the main reasons that made him standout from the other candidates.