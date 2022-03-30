KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Library will host a Homeschool Parents Meet and Greet at 4 p.m. April 11 to allow local parents to ask questions and learn more about available resources. As the meeting takes place, elementary-aged homeschoolers will be invited to attend the LEGO Club in library’s Community Room.
Susan Bogue, an Islamorada resident, is a homeschool evaluator who has years of teaching experience at the public, private and nonprofit levels and homeschooled all four of her children.
Bogue and other individuals and organizations with knowledge of the benefits, challenges, framework and rules and regulations of homeschooling in the state of Florida will be present to answer to questions or concerns local parents may have so they can best weigh their future options.
Parents will also have an opportunity to network so they can better create a homeschool community where they can openly share ideas with like-minded locals.
The Florida Keys offer a solid infrastructure for educational opportunities for public school, private school and homeschool children, such as historical sites, state and local parks and museums. Opportunities such as these are especially beneficial to homeschooled children, who often aren’t able to attend field trips or able to access additional information about educational programs through traditional methods offered in brick-and-mortar schools.
“Homeschooling isn’t for everyone, some kids do better in a traditional school setting,” Bogue said. “I encourage parents to be the contractor and enlist whatever subcontractor is best for their family and individual students’ needs. Whether that is a traditional setting or homeschooling, they can enlist resources like travel, field trips, family connection, academic tutoring, spiritual training, internships and apprenticeships. All of these work to create an empowering educational experience.”
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling has become a more popular option for parents. Think Impact found the percentage of homeschooled students in the U.S. had reached 9% in the fall of 2020, up from 3.4% a year earlier.
“The flexibility is big,” Bogue said. “You could go to homeschool every day of the year if you wanted to, or you could homeschool during the summer when school isn’t in session. If you own a business, and during the winter it’s very busy, you can concentrate on that, and your kids can apprentice you at a business. Then, during the summer when it’s slower, they can concentrate on their school.
“With homeschooling, the world is your oyster, you can pick anything you want. But not in school, you need to learn what the third-graders are learning that year. A lot of families are stretched pretty thin with jobs and businesses, so home education allows them to have time with their kids.”