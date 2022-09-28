SOUTH DADE — A proposal to move Miami-Dade county’s development boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base failed during a public hearing last Thursday, but the plan is not dead, as commissioners voted to take another look at a further downsized plan on Oct. 6.
Facing pushback and a 6-6 vote from the Miami-Dade County Commission in May, developer Aligned Real Estate Holdings last week scaled back plans for a 793-acre industrial complex known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the area primarily via warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Turnpike, all components of the nation’s supply chain.
Aligned returned Sept. 22 with a new blueprint in hand, this time consisting of a 380-acre project totaling only 47.9% of the originally intended space and 62% of the jobs previously pitched in the first plan (7,300). With the reductions, they hoped to secure a two-thirds supermajority vote to move the Urban Development Boundary to allow the project to move forward.
The bad news for the developers? The motion to move the UDB failed, only mustering a 7-5 vote on a 13-member board missing District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez after a suspension was handed down to him from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The measure needed eight votes of support to pass.
However, the scaled-down version of the developers’ vision is still under considation, as commission rules allowed for a simple majority to approve a third vote on the UDB application, with Aligned’s attorney Jeffrey Bercow suggesting a further scaled-down version of 314 acres might be possible.
That maneuver upset Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, whose district includes the project and who opposed moving the UDB because the developer presented no site plan as required for approval and has no tenants for the site.
She viewed the application has having been “voted down,” but the staff attorney characterized the vote as a motion to approve that failed and not a motion to deny that prevailed, which would have effectively killed the application.
Opponents of the plan point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone, among other issues. Monroe County and Islamorada are among the Florida Keys opponents due primarily to evacuation concerns.
Proponents of the development view it as a needed employment center for South Miami-Homestead residents who otherwise have to commute to Miami for work.
“We want those jobs, we need those jobs in our community. We need them down in the south. ... They do have to travel a long distance to get to jobs. I just also want to say, I am supportive of this because of what it stands for. I haven’t seen an argument here for it to be stopped based on (the fact) that everything that was done by the book,” said Jose “Pepe” Diaz, chairman and District 12 commissioner.
The five ‘no’ votes were backed by the support of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said the county should support its vast surrounding natural resources as an economic engine rather than undermine them, while also stating that the details of the development’s plan were not strong enough.
“There is nothing in this application that actually states why close to 400 acres needs to be assembled,” Cava said.