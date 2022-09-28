Logistics

The South Dade Logistics and Technology District proposes to serve several supply chain needs, such as warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing.

 Artist’s rendering

SOUTH DADE — A proposal to move Miami-Dade county’s development boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base failed during a public hearing last Thursday, but the plan is not dead, as commissioners voted to take another look at a further downsized plan on Oct. 6.

Facing pushback and a 6-6 vote from the Miami-Dade County Commission in May, developer Aligned Real Estate Holdings last week scaled back plans for a 793-acre industrial complex known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the area primarily via warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Turnpike, all components of the nation’s supply chain.

