MONROE COUNTY — A criminal complaint into whether recently elected Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez actually lived in his district at the time of the Nov. 3 election has been transferred to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward asked the governor to remove his office from the case because he has a personal friendship with Martinez.
It is a felony to vote using an address where one doesn’t reside. Carruthers has also filed a civil lawsuit.