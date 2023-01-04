MONROE COUNTY — The flow of Cuban migrants into the Florida Keys continued Monday after a busy weekend of landings, overwhelming local law enforcement agencies.
Two large groups of migrants landed in the Keys on Jan. 2, including 30 Cubans near a gas station at mile marker 88 and another large group on Hawks Cay, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Another 160 refugees landed mostly in the Middle and Upper Keys during the weekend, as well as 300 more on the Marquesas Keys and at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.
Ramsay said he was told Monday by federal authorities that agents wouldn’t be able to make it to the Keys to process the migrants until Tuesday. The flow of Monday and Tuesday underscores the need for a better mass migration plan for South Florida and the Keys, he said.
“It’s humanitarian crisis,” Ramsay said. “This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable.”
The sheriff’s office has been assisting federal law enforcement agents with a spike in Cuban refugee arrivals since Saturday, Dec. 31.
“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the sheriff’s office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” Ramsay said.
If residents see an arrival occurring, they should notify the sheriff’s office and provide a location, the sheriff said.
Federal authorities were busy on New Year’s Day interdicting migrants, and the sheer number on one day led the National Park Service to close Fort Jefferson to treat and process the migrants on the remote island.
Sarah Bonito was camping with a group of friends at Fort Jefferson when the mass migration occurred and wound up volunteering as a translator. She spoke with many migrants about the dire economic and politics conditions in Cuba and why they felt forced to take to the seas and escape.
“I don’t think they had any idea of what to expect when they arrived,” said Bonito, a Palm Beach Gardens resident. “Some said they heard the laws were changing on Jan. 1 and it would be harder to stay after that.”
Most came with the hope of be granted some kind of asylum, Bonito said.
“It was a beautiful thing to see, but also very heart wrenching,” Bonito said of watching them arrive.
Another camper, Robert Nowicki, has lived in Big Pine Key for the past six years and is familiar with the plight of the Cuban migrants, but the Fort Jefferson experience made it “more real and shocking,” he said.
“To actually see them arrive made it more meaningful and emotional,” Nowicki said. “It was one of the most incredible things I have seen in my life.”
Nowicki and Bonito could hear the migrants as they arrived because they would cheer and sing from the pure joy of making it the roughly 90 miles of ocean in small home-made vessels known as chugs, Nowicki and Bonito said. The number of people per boat ranged from as low a a dozen to the last one being loaded with roughly 50 migrants.
“Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast (HSTF-SE) is aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend on Dry Tortugas National Park and the Marquesas,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District and director of Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast said in a statement Sunday.
“The U.S. Coast Guard and partner federal, state and local components in HSTF-SE are coordinating efforts to recover the individuals currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands. They will be removed, provided food, water and any basic first aid they may need before being transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys.
“From there, they will be transported for processing by regional U.S. Border Patrol stations to determine their legal status to remain in the United States or be processed for removal and repatriation to their country of origin. Irregular, illegal maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. Do not take to the seas.”
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 4,076 Cuban migrants compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022.
In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest migrant nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boat lift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press.
The mass migration is fueled primarily by a mix of economic and political turmoil, exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.
In November, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.
The Biden administration announced that visa processing would resume in January.