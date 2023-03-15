FLORIDA KEYS — Fair winds and calm seas have helped continue the flow of seaborne Cuban migrants into local waters from Key Largo to the Dry Tortugas during the past several weeks.

Since Dec. 20, 2022, more than 1,500 migrants — primarily Cuban and Haitian — have arrived along the island chain, overwhelming state and federal resources, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.