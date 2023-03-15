FLORIDA KEYS — Fair winds and calm seas have helped continue the flow of seaborne Cuban migrants into local waters from Key Largo to the Dry Tortugas during the past several weeks.
Since Dec. 20, 2022, more than 1,500 migrants — primarily Cuban and Haitian — have arrived along the island chain, overwhelming state and federal resources, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has responded by sending extra law enforcement — including Florida Highway Patrol troopers — and activating the National Guard.
The latest 17 Cuban refugees landed early Tuesday, March 7, at Long Key. All were adult males.
That follows a group of 48 Cubans who landed at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas during the previous weekend.
Although the flow continues, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said things are moving in the right direction, thanks to increased assistance on the state and national level.
“Early on, things were pretty busy and tasking our department,” Ramsay said. “But now, thanks to the additional resources, things look better. The plan is working, and our numbers are lower than in years. Now, what happens when the resources leave? That is another question.”
Ramsay credited the FHP, Air National Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard with being a big help.
“Air National Guard and Coast Guard have been doing a fantastic job in really stopping migrants as soon as they leave Cuba,” Ramsay said. “They have built almost like a picket fence, and it works.”
Ramsay said residents and visitors should call the sheriff’s main phone line at 305-289-2361 if they witness a landing or encounter migrants on the water.
“We are the conduit for coordinating whatever assets are needed,” Ramsay said. “Whether it is FHP, Coast Guard, Fire and Rescue, we ensure the resources are deployed.”
Officials believe the larger groups of migrants are being smuggled across the Florida Straits before making landfall. The smaller groups brave the elements in rustic, homemade vessels — called chugs — that are often cobbled together with plastic drums, foam polystyrene and/or blue tarps.
“There are smugglers who are involved. Unfortunately, they make more money based on how many people they put on the boat. So, the more individuals on a boat, the more profit for the smuggling organization,” said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s Miami sector.
In February, the Biden administration announced a new policy to slow the flow of migrants across the southern borders.
Under the plan, up to 30,000 qualifying nationals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela may apply for parole and entry.
Applicants must be outside of the United States, have a sponsor, possess a valid passport and be able to pass a security screening.
Applicants are also required to get vaccinations and meet other medical requirements. They must also be able to arrange and pay for their flight themselves or via their sponsor.
The program is not available for those entering the U.S. illegally after Jan. 5, 2023, who have been deported within the previous five years, have refugee status, permanent residency or dual nationality in any other country.
Those approved may fly to the U.S. and apply for temporary work authorization, a status that lasts up to two years.
For information on the migrant parole plan, visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service at uscis.gov.