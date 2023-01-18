MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Marine Resources saw a significant increase in migrant and derelict vessel removals last year in addition to its routine tasks, according to county officials.
That trend is likely to continue given the recent uptick in migrant landings, which is raising concerns about a pending “environmental emergency.”
In 2022, Marine Resources removed 93 derelict vessels, according to Senior Administrator of Marine Resources Brittany Burtner, who said removing those vessels has become a significant environmental and financial burden.
“The migrant vessels have pollutants on board in the form of gasoline, diesel and oil in unapproved containers,” Burtner said. “Since there is a strain on resources, these pollutants can leak into our nearshore waters. I am concerned this can become an environmental emergency.”
In 2022, the county received 49 removal authorizations for migrant vessels and spent $62,000 in county funds on these removals, in addition to $22,500 in Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Derelict Vessel Grant Program funds. For perspective, Marine Resources received in total 150 removal authorizations, which means migrant vessels accounted for a third of all removals. However, migrant vessels accounted for more than two-thirds of the total removal costs.
In 2023, Marine Resources has a task order with FWC grant funding to remove the two large Haitian migrant vessels and two other migrant vessels in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and continues with the already-in-place removal authorizations.
“We routinely have to use county funds to remove the small homemade migrant vessels,” Burtner said. “They can break apart and become scattered marine debris that is virtually impossible to collect well before we can obtain grant funds to remove them.”
Currently, the total number of migrant and derelict vessels in the Florida Keys is unknown. Last week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management sent a Derelict Vessel Task Force to the Florida Keys to collect Hurricane Ian-related vessels signed over to the state and migrant vessels that are untitled and unregistered.
“We will continue to work with our partners to remove migrant and derelict vessels to protect our sensitive environment and our boaters on the waterways,” Burtner said.