MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has launched a public awareness campaign to educate locals and visitors on the two-day lobster mini-season, set for Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29.
The TDC created keyslobsterseason.com with interactive videos and need-to-know dive and boating safety tips and up-to-date regulations for lobster hunting in the Keys, including daily limits and correct harvesting techniques. The website also stresses avoiding prohibited no-take zones protected within Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary boundaries.
The TDC also created a brochure given to hotels and guesthouse owners to email to their guests before they arrive in the Keys. Each local chamber of commerce was given 1,000 brochures to hand out to visitors, said Andy Newman, a spokesman for the TDC.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also emailed the brochures to the 50,000 fishing license holders with lobster certifications. An electric sign has been placed on the 18-Mile Stretch on U.S. 1 with the dedicated website address on it, Newman said in a briefing to the Monroe County Commission this month.
The statewide two-day spiny lobster harvesting timeframe begins at 12:01 a.m. the last Wednesday of July and ends at midnight the following day. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 and continues through March 31.
Communications also will be distributed via South Florida radio and television public service announcements, outdoor billboards, dynamic roadside messaging for motorists entering the Florida Keys, social media, app technology, and print and digital brochures for overnight lodging properties and vacation home rental agencies.
“We want to impress the need to protect our marine ecosystem resource, as well as vessel and dive safety, not just during mini-season but for the entire open lobster season,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County TDC, the campaign’s creator.
The communications strategy is a collaborative effort with a task force of representatives from the FWC, TDC, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, municipalities and other tourism representatives.
“This collective input of so many local stakeholders should help make this a safer, more successful and productive event for our visitors, residents and our environment,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, who chairs the task force along with Marathon Councilman John Bartus.
Local, state and federal agencies strictly enforce lobster harvest and boating safety regulations.
Florida’s lobster sport season began in 1974 after the Florida legislature approved it to lessen conflict between commercial trappers and recreational divers.
The sheriff’s office reminds those participating in mini-season to be familiar with both state law and with local ordinances in the Keys. Details and information can be found at myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster.
“We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during lobster mini-season,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible and safe manner.”
Marine thefts commonly happen in the Keys, and thieves view mini-season as an opportunity to target those who aren’t careful with their valuables. Remove electronics, fishing and diving gear from vehicles and boats when not in use and store valuable equipment somewhere secure.
The sheriff’s office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water, and anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged.
All sheriff’s office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys. The company donates the watercraft each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this, as well as for regular patrols of hard-to-reach shoreline areas and residential canals.
FWC is beefing up patrols and will be bringing in 20 extra officers a week for the next three weeks, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement will have extra presence in the Keys for mini-season.
Before, during and just after the two-day season, there will be more boats and trailers on the roadways, as well as more traffic in general. Ramsay reminds motorists to drive carefully. Drinking and driving is, of course, illegal; drunken boating is also illegal, and officers will be monitoring for this dangerous behavior on the water as well as on roadways.
Participants must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters, unless they are exempt from recreational license requirements. Information about these licenses and permits is available at myfwc.com.