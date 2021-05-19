MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County once again had the most boating accidents of any county in Florida in 2020, according to an annual report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The report also showed an uptick in the overall number of boating accidents in the state and an increase in the number of vessels on the water. Florida is by far the most boat accident-prone state. It registered 679 of them in 2019, compared to 324 in California, the state with the second most.
“We’re always No. 1, unfortunately,” said Bobby Dube, an officer with the FWC, referring to Monroe County.
With the state, Monroe County experienced an uptick in the number of accidents as well. Nine accidents resulted in fatalities in 2020, according to the report. Another 41 produced injuries.
Dube suspects the increase in crashes may be because the pandemic lockdowns gave people cabin fever and many sought outdoor activities where catching the virus was of a minimal risk.
“Boat sales are through the roof” as are kayaks and paddleboards, according to Dube. This is expected, he said, since “there’s no better place to do that.”
The boating accident report showed that the number of registered vessels in Florida took a slight dip in the early part of the last decade but since then has increased steadily year over year and took a large leap in 2020. There are now nearly a million vessels, combined between recreational and commercial, in Florida’s waters.
Another contributor to many boating accidents is alcohol. Dube said it plays a role in “the majority” of boating accidents he sees in the Keys. When people are out on the water, the effects of alcohol can be increased, he said. Heat, humidity, the motion of the ocean and white noise from the engine can make the disorienting effects of alcohol more impairing. It is illegal to operate a watercraft while impaired, even a canoe or kayak.
The top cause of accidents listed on the report in Monroe County was inattention, which accounted for 28 of the accidents. Open motorboats were the most common type of vessel, followed by personal watercraft such as Jet Skis and WaveRunners. Dube said accidents on personal watercraft are not uncommon because many of them are rented after a short course on how to operate them and can reach impressive speeds.
Craft of less than 12 feet accounted for the most accidents, 34 in total. Dube said this could be because they are more difficult to see, especially at night. It’s also easier to swamp smaller vessels in inclement weather. Swamping was the third most common type of accident in the report after collisions with other vessels and collisions with fixed objects.
With the number of boats on the water continuing to rise, Dube said education is the key to mitigating the number of accidents in the future.
He said also to remember to keep life vests onboard the vessel and for children to wear them when required.