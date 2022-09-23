Tracking map

National Hurricane Center five-day tracking map graphic, issued at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, shows the forecast error track cone for Tropical Depression 9.

 NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

MONROE COUNTY -- County officials have declared a State of Local Emergency today due to a “threat of danger to the populace inhabiting Monroe County” and that the county “may require expedient action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community,” according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

The county’s declaration follows on the heels of the governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Monroe and 23 other counties Friday afternoon. 