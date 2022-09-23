MONROE COUNTY -- County officials have declared a State of Local Emergency today due to a “threat of danger to the populace inhabiting Monroe County” and that the county “may require expedient action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community,” according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The county’s declaration follows on the heels of the governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Monroe and 23 other counties Friday afternoon.
Evacuations and sheltering will be discussed Saturday morning for visitors and people who live in mobile homes, low-lying areas, liveaboard boaters, and the homeless. More information will follow.
Emergency Management is coordinating with the National Weather Service's Key West office to advise residents on specific details.
Re-entry decals are no longer available, but if evacuating, proof of residency can also be used to regain entry into the county if a checkpoint is put into place due to damage.
“Today is a planning day, and tomorrow will be our action day,” said Shannon Weiner, director of Monroe County Emergency Management. “We are prepared to move forward to protect lives and property.”
According to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Key West office, slow intensification is forecast through Saturday and TD 9 is likely to evolve into Tropical Storm Hermine later Friday or early Saturday.
Rizzo said a more significant intensification to hurricane strength is forecast Sunday as the storm turns more toward the west-northwest and northwest through the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Forecasters calculate that the storm should be at Category 2 strength when it gets close to the Keys, but could be even stronger.
“The current forecast implies that major hurricane strength is a possibility before nearing the Florida Keys,” Rizzo said.
Tropical storm-force winds could arrive as early as Monday afternoon. Therefore, preparations should be complete by midday Monday, Rizzo advised.
Hurricane-force winds are also possible for some portions of the Keys, with the most likely timeframe for the roughest weather Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
Rizzo said it is too early to discuss the magnitude of specific impacts to the Keys, but they include the potential for damaging storm surge, destructive winds, flooding rainfall and the threat for tornadoes in rain bands.
Rizzo urged residents and visitors to monitor future forecasts and briefings closely. He also encouraged residents to review their hurricane preparedness plans now and ensure emergency supply kits are well-stocked.