MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission is continuing its efforts to improve water quality in the fragile Florida Keys ecosystem, home to the coral reef and a national marine sanctuary.
The commission last week approved a program to strengthen its efforts to have people pump out sewage from their boats by providing more pump-out stations throughout the chain of islands.
County commissioners approved the Marina Pump-Out Outfitting Program, or MPOOP, which is designed to reduce pollutant discharges from live-aboard vessels by expanding the number and use of sewage pump-out facilities.
The program can assist local marinas with navigating how to install required vessel sewage pump-out systems. Monroe County Code requires marine facilities with 10 or more boat slips or one or more live-aboard slips be sent an official notification that an on-site fixed pump-out system is required to be installed, said Celia Hitchins, administrator of Monroe County’s Marine Resources Office.
Once noticing is sent to a marine facility, that facility will have 12 months to complete the installation. Once installed, the equipment must be kept operational to ensure that pump-out service is available to all customers, Hitchins said.
Regardless of size, all marinas must provide educational signage to inform boaters about the importance of pumping out and locating pump-out stations, according to Hitchins.
Prior to setting deadlines, the MPOOP program is available to assist marine facilities that wish to voluntarily install the required pump-out equipment on their property before the notices are sent out. No date has been set for when official noticing will begin, Hitchins said.
“There are nearly 500 marine facilities in Monroe County with about 500 to 1,000 live-aboard vessels at these locations,” Hitchins said. “Less than a third of these facilities have the required on-site vessel sewage pump-out equipment.”
When noticing is sent, existing facilities without the required systems will have a 12-month implementation period, but there is up to 75% funding assistance available from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Clean Vessel Act grant program to come into compliance. The CVA program can cover costs associated with the purchase, installation, operation, and maintenance of pump-out equipment, as well as other miscellaneous costs like signage.
“Designing and installing pump-out systems can be a daunting infrastructure project, especially for small mom-and-pop marinas since it can take significant time and resources to implement,” Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said. “I am pleased that there is substantial grant money available to offset the cost and that our Monroe County Marine Resources office is here to assist the marinas in navigating the funding process to help them come into compliance.”
Additional information, an educational video, step-by-step permitting guidance, contact information, and sample projects and costs can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/mpoop or by calling 305-289-2500.
“The program supports the Florida Keys No Discharge Zone that protects Monroe County’s fragile natural resources,” Hitchins said.
“By assisting our local facilities, marina owners and operators can move forward in a proactive way to help protect and enhance our nearshore water quality.”
The program is the latest in a series of programs the county has enacted in the past decade to improve and protect water quality. The county and the state partnered to connect Keys homes and businesses to a central wastewater system, and the county made restoring water quality in local canals a priority.