MONROE COUNTY — The local public library system will begin reopening to in-person visits on a staggered schedule in the next several weeks, while Monroe County continues to fill vacancies at the Marathon, Islamorada and Key Largo branches that resulted from cutbacks during the height of COVID-19.
The Key West and Big Pine Key branches reopened last week and are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristin Livengood said.
Islamorada will reopen three days a week starting Tuesday, April 6. The facility will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. The branch will return to a full schedule upon filling open vacancies, Livengood said.
Key Largo was scheduled to start installing carpeting throughout the whole building last week to repair Hurricane Irma damage and that should take approximately 30 days to complete. The funding was just secured for the project, and it could not have been completed sooner, Livengood said. The branch will reopen three days a week at the completion of the project and will return to a full schedule upon filling open vacancies.
The county is in the midst of moving into a new library branch in Marathon. The new facility will open in June.
The libraries will continue to follow Monroe County’s COVID 19 guidelines. Facial coverings are required and must be worn while inside any branch. People must maintain social distancing and there will be limited building occupancy to allow for social distancing, Livengood said. There will be regular sanitization of the public spaces.
Patrons should visit keyslibraries.org, call the local branch or follow their branch on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events and online resources.
Curbside services will continue to be available six days a week at all branches, Livengood said.