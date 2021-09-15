KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission made no changes to its proposed upcoming fiscal year budget when it met last Wednesday in Key West.
The commissioners discussed the proposed $457.3 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, which also includes local constitutional officers, including the sheriff, tax collector and clerk of court, and other things like the Tourist Development Council, capital projects, reserves and debt service.
The commission stayed with its proposal to raise the property tax by 5.5% above rollback for non-homesteaded properties. In July, the commission set a tentative tax rate that levies about $332 per $100,000 of assessed property value for non-homesteaded homes. Non-homesteaded properties account for almost 60% of Florida Keys residential properties. Homesteaded properties’ taxes are less because of state Save Our Homes rules tax exemption.
With the proposed budget and county-wide average property values, a homesteaded residential property with an assessed taxable value of $385,603 would have a $13.73 increase in the property tax for the fiscal year with the tentative budget, which is $1.14 per month.
Monroe County Budget and Finance Director Tina Boan presented the tentative budget with the fiscal year estimates of residential real estate trends, taxable property values, sales taxes and state shared revenues, along with fund balance, reserves and general fund.
The tentative budget and property tax rate was built on county-wide assessed property values of about $32 billion, which is a historically high figure.
The county budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes 3.7% cost-of-living adjustments for this year and the upcoming fiscal year, as the county did not grant raises or a cost-of-living adjustment for the current fiscal year. The proposed budget also includes 1.3% merit raises.
The budget also includes return to pre-COVID-19 operational levels with Consumer Price Index inflation increases for vendor contracts, state-mandated retirement rates, higher cost of fuel and materials, increased utility costs, vehicle replacements and modest salary adjustments. The budget also includes more than $2 million in funding for community-based organizations.
The county waived a second budget hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, and will hold a final public hearing at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo. At this meeting, the commission will adopt its final property tax rate and final budget.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron attended virtually because she had come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Coldiron paid homage to County Commissioner Mike Forster, who died Monday, Sept. 6, after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
“Mike cared immensely and gave deeply,” Coldiron said. “Heaven is blessed with one more angel.”
County officials have notified the governor’s office of Forster’s death and the governor will now have to appoint someone to represent the Upper Keys temporarily on the commission.
Because Forster had more than 28 months left in his term when he died, state law requires an election in 2022 to fill the remainder of the four-year term. Forster was elected in November 2020.