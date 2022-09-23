Tracking map

National Hurricane Center five-day tracking map graphic, issued at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, shows the forecast error track cone for Tropical Depression 9.

 NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

MARATHON — Florida Keys emergency management officials gathered virtually Friday to stage the first countywide coordinating conference for Tropical Depression 9, which is forecast to eventually become a hurricane and likely affect the Keys.

According to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Key West Office, slow intensification is forecast through Saturday and TD 9 is likely to evolve into Tropical Storm Hermine later Friday or early Saturday.