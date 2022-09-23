MARATHON — Florida Keys emergency management officials gathered virtually Friday to stage the first countywide coordinating conference for Tropical Depression 9, which is forecast to eventually become a hurricane and likely affect the Keys.
According to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Key West Office, slow intensification is forecast through Saturday and TD 9 is likely to evolve into Tropical Storm Hermine later Friday or early Saturday.
Rizzo said a more significant intensification to hurricane strength is forecast Sunday as the storm turns more toward the west-northwest and northwest through the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Forecasters calculate that the storm should be at Category 2 strength when it gets close to the Keys, but could be even stronger.
“The current forecast implies that major hurricane strength is a possibility before nearing the Florida Keys,” Rizzo said.
Tropical storm-force winds could arrive as early as Monday afternoon. Therefore, preparations should be complete by midday Monday, Rizzo advised.
Hurricane-force winds are also possible for some portions of the Keys, with the most likely timeframe for the roughest weather Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
Rizzo said it is too early to discuss the magnitude of specific impacts to the Keys, but they include the potential for damaging storm surge, destructive winds, flooding rainfall and the threat for tornadoes in rain bands.
Rizzo urged residents and visitors to monitor future forecasts and briefings closely. He also encouraged residents to review their hurricane preparedness plans now and ensure emergency supply kits are well-stocked.
Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said that decisions regarding protective actions, including any need for visitor and/or resident evacuation orders, would likely be announced Saturday.
A state of emergency for Monroe County, primarily a mechanism to qualify the county for federal reimbursement, is likely to be issued Saturday.
The next tourism advisory is scheduled for Saturday morning or earlier if warranted.
