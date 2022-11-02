SOUTH FLORIDA — Hurricane evacuation timetables and development have long been sensitive subjects in the Florida Keys, and one of the first issues that the next District 120 Florida House of Representatives member will most likely be tasked with is amending the state statute that guides hurricane evacuation in the Keys.

On Nov. 8, voters will chose whether the next state representative for the Keys and South Dade will be Republican incumbent Jim Mooney or Democratic challenger Adam Gentle. Mooney narrowly defeated challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Gentle handily defeated challenger Daniel Horton Diaz in the August primary.

tohara@keysnews.com