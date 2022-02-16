TALLAHASSEE — A bill that state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, sponsored that would allow landlords to charge a non-refundable monthly fee instead of a refundable security deposit is being criticized by Democrats and housing advocates as a “tax on the poor.”
HB 537 and its Senate companion bill, SB 884, are moving through the Florida Legislature at a time when rents across the state are reaching historical heights and workers are struggling to pay move-in costs such as first and last month’s rent and a security deposit.
The bill is meant to ease the financial restraints, but a South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial called the bill “predatory” and too good to be true.
“I know you are trying to do a good thing, but it needs a little more … parameters,” state Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, told Senate bill sponsor Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, at the bill’s first hearing, according to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. “It’s almost like a poor tax in my mind. I know that’s not something you want to do.”
Florida Housing Justice Alliance’s Ida Eskamani said her organization would prefer a monthly fee paid toward a refundable security deposit.
Eskamani also called the non-refundable monthly fee a tax on the poor and predatory, and she argued the bill is being pushed by lobbyists for out-of-state companies such as LeaseLock, which would profit off people’s inability to pay move-in costs.
She called the companies “indefinite uncapped fees,” “fake insurance” and “payday loans 2.0.” The bill is intended to “exploit vulnerable tenants,” she said.
“They (the legislators) are putting corporate needs before the needs of the people,” Eskamani said. “This is ripe for consumer abuse.”
With rents skyrocketing across the state, Eskamani said the state needs to do more to advocate for workers renting homes and provide protections, not non-refundable fees. She suggested the state do more to require or encourage landlords to accept government vouchers for rents and move-in costs.
Eskamani cited a letter by state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, that was signed by 24 House and Senate Democrats to Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging him to declare a housing state of emergency. Local government and business leaders in the Florida Keys have openly said there is an affordable housing crisis in the island chain, where one-bedroom apartments can exceed $2,000 a month.
Mooney, however, says his proposal would make the financial arrangement “100% optional for both sides.”
“Just as you have a choice to buy a car with 0(%) down with higher interest or cash or something in between, you don’t get money back,” Mooney said. “This is not a tax. It’s a fee, just like fobs or other fees some charge. ... If you have money for deposit, great. No guarantee you get your deposit back. ... If you have other needs for that the deposit money, like food for kids or tires or electric deposit, then you make the choice of do I take the unit with this program or do I go somewhere else. Your choice. You are always responsible for the care of the unit and the rent.”
Legislators “have added guardrails to make sure that the tenant understands this is not a deposit and that they have all the same rights they would have as if they paid upfront,” Mooney said. “I think what gets lost here is the fact that this is not a new program, but has had some sort of presence across the country for over two decades. And there are some landlords that do just help, but not enough.
“Bottom line: Can this help some people get into a better living space or and if and when you want to give the full deposit then you do or you don’t. Average stay in a unit is about 17 months. If you paid up front you could be 30 days from getting some or all of a deposit back, now you dig to find a new deposit while you wait for refund.”