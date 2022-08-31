SOUTH FLORIDA — Incumbent State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will face Democrat Adam Gentle in the general election on Nov. 8, after Mooney barely bested Republican challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 88 votes during last week’s primary election.
Gentle defeated challenger Daniel Horton-Diaz by 1,091 votes.
Mooney earned 5,034 votes to Lopez’s 4,946, while third-place Republican challenger Robert Allen garnered more than 1,100. Lopez lost by fewer than 150 votes two years ago to Mooney in the Republican primary and did far better in the Florida Keys and in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“I want to thank everybody who put their trust in me,” Mooney said after the election. “We worked very hard and we told the truth.
“There are new district boundaries and the district is more dynamic than we thought. It felt like an open primary,” he added.
Lopez said the vote should send a message to Mooney.
“He has lived in the Keys almost his entire adult life and been an Islamorada mayor and councilman, but still has yet to receive 50% of the vote there,” Lopez said. “I want to thank all of my volunteers. They were salt of the Earth people who are concerned about their representation. ... I hope he represents us in a better way.”
Gentle received 5,390 votes to Diaz’s 4,299.
Gentle acknowledged that it was difficult to win, being new to the Keys.
“The Keys are one of few places where long-term relationships matter,” Gentle said. “This has been a hill to climb. We climbed that hill by talking to people about issues that affect their lives. We spoke directly to the voters.”
Mooney is a real estate agent and former teacher. Since being elected to the House, Mooney has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.
Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.