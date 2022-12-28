SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated nearly 400 migrants — 110 Haitians and 284 Cubans — to their native countries, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast during the past two weeks.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk repatriated 110 migrants to Haiti on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard.

