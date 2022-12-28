SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated nearly 400 migrants — 110 Haitians and 284 Cubans — to their native countries, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast during the past two weeks.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk repatriated 110 migrants to Haiti on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard.
An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of an overloaded sailing vessel at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Coast Guard air and surface assets, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews responded, Coast Guard officials said.
Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven headquarters of an overloaded sailing vessel at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, about 20 miles northwest of Isle de Tortue, Haiti, according to the Coast Guard.
There were men, women and children on both vessels, Coast Guard officials said.
“This year, we’ve needlessly lost 13 lives to the sea as a result of people choosing to attempt maritime migration in grossly overcrowded and unsafe vessels,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews are searching for nine more people recklessly taking to the sea. It is heartbreaking to know that families will be sitting down to celebrate the holidays without those lost loved ones. Please encourage those that you care about to choose a safe and legal pathway for migration.”
Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 38 Cuban migrants Tuesday, Dec. 20. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 82 migrants to Cuba on Sunday, Dec. 18, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, and the Coast Guard Cutters Charles David Jr. and Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 164 migrants to Cuba on Friday, Dec. 16, Coast Guard representatives said.
Last weekend, Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol agents interdicted 98 Cuban migrants in South Florida. U.S. Border Patrol agents and its partners responded to five migrant landings in the Florida Keys and Key Biscayne, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.
During that same period, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew rescued three Bahamians from a disabled vessel 25 miles north of Cuba. Escanaba’s crew arrived on scene after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted District Seven watchstanders of the disabled vessel.
The people were transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
The Coast Guard is seeing record numbers of migrants trying to make it to the United States in the waters off South Florida.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,450 Cuban migrants compared to 6,182 in fiscal year 2022 and 869 Haitian migrants compared to 7,175 in the prior year, according to the Coast Guard.