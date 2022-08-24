2022.08.13 habitat coldiron

Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, left, speaks with a new homeowner and Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley at Moss Landing last week.

 Contributed

CUDJOE KEY — Three more families recently moved into their new homes at Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys’ Moss Landing development.

A home-dedication ceremony was held July 30 for three families who recently closed on their new homes. The celebration was attended by residents and several local government officials, including Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley and Monroe County Land Authority Senior Property Acquisition Specialist Mark Rosch. Sstaff and board members of Habitat for Humanity, and friends and neighbors from the community were also in attendance.

