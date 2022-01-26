MONROE COUNTY — With the elections less than a year away, more candidates have filed to run for the Monroe County School Board races.
First-time political candidate Darren Horan has filed to run for the Key West-based seat currently held by school board member Bobby Highsmith, who said he does not plan to run again for the District 1 seat.
Horan is a local attorney who was raised in the Florida Keys and attended public school here, first starting at Sigsbee School and eventually graduating from Key West High School.
Horan graduated from law school in 2009 and started practicing law in the Keys shortly thereafter. Horan has three children attending or in the process of attending public school in the Keys, he said.
“If my kids have questions, I want to be able to provide answers to them,” Horan said.
He cited, specifically, struggles his youngest daughter had about having to wear a mask during the COVID pandemic.
Horan, 42, also cited the need for his generation to step up and start running for public office. Horan is the only candidate to file for the District 1 race so far.
Board Chair John Dick, who is in is fourth term representing the Middle Keys, has filed to run again.
“I am happy with the direction we are moving in and what we have done,” Dick said. “COVID gave us grief and aggravation, but we are coming out of it. Maybe in the next four years we can focus on education again.”
Dick, who represents District 4, wants to make sure several construction projects are completed, which included work at Sugarloaf School and renovations to Tommy Roberts Stadium in Key West, he said. After the Tommy Roberts work, the district needs to make improvements to athletic fields at Coral Shores High School, Dick said.
“I am happy with our construction schedule and how we have been able to accelerate it,” Dick said.
Dick is currently running unopposed.
Upper Keys board member Dr. Sue Woltanski, who is in her first term on the board, has drawn an opponent for the District 5 seat. She is being challenged by Alexandria Suarez, a local prosecutor.
Woltanski, a retired pediatrician, has been an advocate for public schools and her children have attended public schools in the Keys.
She has served as a charter school board member and on multiple committees in the Monroe County School District. She is the founder of the grass-roots effort Minimize Testing Maximize Learning and blogs about public education issues.
Suarez has lived and worked in Miami and the Homestead area for most of her life. She graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in English and served as a public middle school teacher for nearly a decade. She moved to the Upper Keys in 2020 during an unsuccessful run for the state House of Representatives District 120 seat.