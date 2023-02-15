MONROE COUNTY — As the governor and Florida Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission will vote this week on a resolution expressing its support for the the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.
The Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability has hired a firm, which is conducting a “performance review of each independent mosquito control district,” according to a letter the office sent to the Florida Keys district. The review, essentially an audit, is currently being conducted in the Keys.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have already approved state legislation revoking Disney World’s control of its special tax district. Several years ago, then-Gov. Rick Scott started scrutinizing various mosquito control districts and other special taxing districts, but chose not to dismantle the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and others.
Keys Mosquito Control District Chairman Phil Goodman will brief the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 15, about the current review and the district’s request for a letter of support.
All of the advances in cutting edge technology in the mosquito control field are being developed in the counties that have taxing special districts, Goodman said. He said if Miami-Dade County had a mosquito control district, it would have done far better in countering such tropical diseases as Zika and dengue fever, he said.
“They (state legislators) want us to look like Miami, but Miami should look like us,” Goodman said. “It’s not cheap, but we provide a good value to the taxpayers of the Florida Keys.”
The commission will also vote on a resolution expressing support for efforts of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority to situate a reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon, according to the commission’s agenda. The village of Islamorada and city of Marathon have been asked to approve similar resolutions.