MONROE COUNTY — As the governor and Florida Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission will vote this week on a resolution expressing its support for the the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.

The Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability has hired a firm, which is conducting a “performance review of each independent mosquito control district,” according to a letter the office sent to the Florida Keys district. The review, essentially an audit, is currently being conducted in the Keys.

