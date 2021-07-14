MONROE COUNTY — The rainy season has begun and the local mosquito control district is already seeing a drastic increase in the number of mosquitoes, which increases the chances of the transmission of various tropical diseases.
Last summer, Key Largo experienced a significant dengue fever outbreak, with 67 reported cases, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
The health department and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are reminding residents and visitors that it is important to "drain and cover” to prevent mosquitos from breeding and biting.
Residents are encouraged to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their neighbors from mosquito-borne illnesses.
"While there is currently no active, ongoing transmission of mosquito-borne illness in Monroe County, residents and travelers should always take precautions to protect against mosquito bites. With the recent rain spells, take time to check your home and business for anything that collects water and drain it out after it rains. Check these areas frequently,” said Alison Jean, an epidemiologist for the health department.
In addition to dengue fever, there have also been outbreaks of the tropical disease Zika in South Florida in recent years.
The mosquito control district is reporting a significant uptick in mosquitoes, according to Andrea Leal, executive director.
“We have seen a drastic increase in our mosquito populations in recent weeks," Leal said. "A strong partnership with the residents and business owners in the Florida Keys is a vital part of FKMCD’s successful comprehensive mosquito prevention strategy. Every time a person dumps standing water or covers an open container, they are making a critical stand against mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever.”
To protect against mosquitoes, the public is urged to take basic precautions to help limit exposure. These measures include intact windows and screens and the use of air conditioning, keeping the area around a residence free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing, appropriate use of insect repellents after applying sunscreen, and spraying out bromeliads and croton plants on a regular basis.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has inspectors who are available to help rid private properties of existing mosquitoes, as well as assist residents with mosquito prevention assistance during the rainy season.
Call 305-292-7190 or visit keysmosquito.org to make a service request.