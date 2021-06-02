FLORIDA KEYS — Although the percentage of Monroe County high school graduates going to college is slightly down from past years, the vast majority of the Class of 2021 is continuing its education in the fall.
Chris Harris, college and career counselor at Coral Shores High School, reported that 87% of the 156-student graduating class will be continuing education. Seventy-six percent will be going to a four-year or community college, 6% will be going into a vocational program and 5% are joining the military. The remaining 13% are going straight to the workforce. Harris said this is down somewhat from years past. Last year, for example, roughly 96% of the graduating class reported they would be going to college.
Coral Shores’ valedictorian Vanessa Pelaez, who finished with a 4.66 grade point average, will be attending University of Central Florida in the fall to study mechanical engineering. The salutatorian, Alison Woltanski, finished just behind with a GPA of 4.61 and will be attending Georgetown’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.
Emma Kost will be attending Harvard in the fall; she and Woltanski have been named National Merit Scholars.
A few other Coral Shores students have been admitted to prestigious institutions of higher learning. One graduate will be attending New York University, two are going to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and one has been admitted to Texas Christian. Several graduates will be going to college in Florida at the University of Miami, Florida State University and University of Florida.
Jonathan Bradman will be going to Dean College to play basketball; Riley Dobson is going to Louisberg College to play on the volleyball team; Lucas Dennis got into Ave Maria University and two students, Kaylee Stokey and Brooke Conley, are going to Florida Southern for lacrosse.
One student, Hailey Kent, has confirmed that she is joining the U.S. Air Force. Other students plan to enter the military but have not done so officially as of yet.
Coral Shores’ graduates received a total of $3,686,896 in scholarship money, which includes Bright Futures, Take Stock in Children, institutional and local scholarships.
Harris said community organizations worked hard to fundraise amidst the pandemic to support its high school graduates.
“The community really supports our schools,” Harris said. “People do work all year round to fundraise.”
One major fundraiser, the Gigantic Nautical Flea Market put on annually by the Upper Keys Rotary Club, was canceled this year due to pandemic protocols, but the club was still able to make a substantial donation to the scholarships through direct appeals to donors. Harris said the community raised over $400,000.
Marathon had a graduating class of 76 students. National Merit Scholar and class valedictorian Katerina Nikiforova will be attending Carnegie Melon University in Pittsburgh, where she will enter the computer science field. Twin brothers Owen and Jonathan Pitchford tied for salutatorian. Owen will be attending the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and Jonathan will be going to the University of Florida.
Seventy-five percent of Marathon’s graduating class will be going on to college and 25% will be entering the workforce. Principal Wendy McPherson said that is slightly down from the usual number that goes on to higher education. Ordinarily it’s more of an 80-20 split, she said. The class was awarded $1,000,637 in scholarship money.
“They had a hurricane freshman year, then COVID junior and senior year. This group has learned how to overcome adversity,” McPherson said.
Key West graduated a total of 275 students. National Merit Scholar and class valedictorian Christina Tong will be going to Cornell to study civil engineering. Salutatorian Evelyn Neilson is going to University of Florida to study food science. Ocean Leto was admitted to Notre Dame on a full scholarship. Principal Christina McPherson said the percentage of students going to college this year was about on par with past years.
Thirty-eight percent will be attending a university, 27% will be going to a state or community college, 4% will be going into vocational or trade school, 4% reported direct entry to the workforce and 3% will join the military. About a quarter of the class said they were undecided about what they will do.
Key West High School graduates received a total of $3,596,500 in scholarship money.
Several Key West graduates will be participating in college athletics. Max Ryan will play football at Mississippi State, Jason Jeudy will play at St. Thomas University, Christian Opalsky will play at Eastern New Mexico and Wyatt Hughes made the team at Beloit college. In baseball, Logan Pellicier will be playing at Polk Community College, and Michael Alfonso and Landon Lowe will both play at Indian River State College. Jenna Domenech will be playing soccer at Concord University. Corey Vanderhoof will be attending Fisher College for basketball and Alyssa McRae will be playing at Salem University. Thor Eriksson will join the cross country and track teams at Nova Southeastern.
At the close of the school year, McPherson said that this class has demonstrated great resilience.
“You have succeeded in enduring under the most adverse of circumstances,” she said. “You have demonstrated courage through a time of overwhelming obstacles and you have persevered with strength. The challenges you faced through not returning to face to face instruction and virtual learning prove that you will be able to overcome any challenge you face in life. This will forever be a part of your high school journey.”