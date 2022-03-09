KEY LARGO — Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium will build a new land-based coral nursery, its first in Key Largo and the second in the Upper Keys, on the grounds of the Reefhouse Resort and Marina, formerly known as Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort. The restoration group added an Islamorada facility last year.
Buildout of about 20 nursery tanks, laboratory space, office space and high-grade filtration systems is anticipated to be completed by late summer or early fall, according to Dr. Michael P. Crosby, Mote president and CEO.
The facilities will be housed on the northern bayside point jutting from the Reefhouse Resort and Marina Conference Center and fenced underneath the building. Land-based coral nurseries provide a more integrated reef restoration approach since elkhorn coral grows faster after fragmentation on land as compared to in-ocean fragmentation.
Mote’s northernmost Keys land-based nursery will be open to the public for scheduled visits.
“We want the public to come and take tours of the place to learn what we are doing, but because this is a research operation, and we have to make sure that the corals are protected, we’ll schedule tours by appointment only,” Crosby said. “We want the local schools and civic groups to come in so they can observe all the methods that we are doing. I’d love to have some local folks take part in the fragmentation process.”
Mote Marine has been scouting out a Key Largo location for some time.
“We’re methodical in everything that we do. We’re strategic, and we do our research. We considered a number of different areas but this is an ideal location, not only for the cultivation and science, but also quite frankly, to educate the public,” Crosby said.
“There is excellent water quality there, which is also something that we had looked at. The area will be fenced. We’ll be in the middle of the circle, but there will still be plenty of room for the public. We’ll periodically have one of our boats there, depending on our missions.”
This will be Key Largo’s first land-based coral nursery. It expands Mote’s resilience-focused restoration efforts in the Keys. The corals outplanted by Mote Marine have proven to be tougher, Crosby said. They stand up better against environmental stressors.
Mote’s science-based coral restoration strategy creates viable coral colonies focused on genotypes, or genetic varieties of corals, that are resistant to common stressors in the ocean environment, such as warming water temperatures, more acidic conditions and disease.
“We transplanted massive, slow-growing mountainous star coral that usually take 40 to 50 years to reach sexual maturity. We used our microfragmentation-fusion method and within five years after being outplanted, these coral spawned. It’s self-limiting on our part, but we proved that they can replicate themselves. They survived two major coral bleaching events, Hurricane Irma and the breakout of stony coral tissue loss disease that killed the surrounding coral,” Crosby said.
Mountainous star coral is a key species listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and it is one of the most critical reef-builders within Florida’s Reef Tract, helping to form the backbone of the entire reef system.
Mote is in the process of obtaining permits for in-field or offshore nurseries near Carysfort and Horseshoe reefs. The nurseries will grow elkhorn and staghorn corals as well as larger, slower-growing corals.
“We teach residents, visiting divers, high school students and combat wounded veterans to outplant. That’s not the hard part. There’s a lot of coral restoration efforts going on. Outplanting isn’t the challenging part, it’s making sure that the corals survive what killed them in the first place, which we take the time to research,” Crosby said.
Mote relies extensively on partnerships and has more than 1,300 volunteers and more than 260 staff members with 41 Ph.D. degrees. There will be opportunities to volunteer and do internships at the Key Largo site.
“When we started building Summerland Key facility, we had maybe five or six (staff) in the Keys, we have staff at the Islamorada facility and now we have more than 30 employees in the Keys,” Crosby said. “We absolutely believe that Mote is a part of the community and that comes in all forms. We’re looking forward to having significant community engagements.”
The Reefhouse Resort and Marina will join Mote Marine as the second satellite land-based coral nursery in the Upper Keys.
The first, located at the Bud N’ Mary’s Marina on Upper Matecumbe Key opened in May 2021. Several thousand corals are growing in Mote’s land-based nurseries on Summerland Key and Islamorada, as well as Mote’s two underwater nurseries in the Lower Keys.
With nearly 2,000 genotypes, Mote also has the world’s largest coral gene bank located 13 miles inland near Sarasota. To date, Mote has outplanted over 140,000 coral fragments on Florida’s reef, with a survival rate of over 90% in most cases.
Mark Walsh, curator and owner of Opal Collection including Reefhouse, says Mote’s coral nursery is a welcome addition and natural fit for the Key Largo resort.
“We continue to honor our commitment to the communities in the Florida Keys, and ultimately Florida’s Coral Reef, to do as much as possible to help those leading the way in science-based solutions to repair, recover and rebuild our reef. Mote’s cohesive restoration plan offers much needed hope to our ailing reef. We stand together with and encourage other community leaders, organizations, and individuals to support Mote and their efforts throughout the Keys,” he said.
The major threats to the reef tract has Mote focused on its mission.
“The long-term vision for the rapid restoration and revitalization of our reef is clear,” Crosby said.