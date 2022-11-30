TAVERNIER — Former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy, 86, died Saturday morning.
Murphy served four terms as a county commissioner starting in 2004. She came to the Florida Keys at the age of 18 to work for a treasure salver, translating ships logs from the Spanish archives, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Murphy married and raised children and grandchildren in Tavernier. She worked as an EMT with Monroe County Fire Rescue before retiring and becoming a county commissioner. She served as a county commissioner until November 2020.
“I loved the old gal,” said County Commissioner David Rice, who served with Murphy on the commission for several years. “It kind of came as a surprise. I thought she would outlive us all. We’re going to miss her. She stayed just as active after she left the commission as she did when she was on the commission. She loved it, and we loved her.”
Current County Mayor Craig Cates said Murphy “had a huge impact on Monroe County for many years.”
“She was loved and respected throughout the Florida Keys, and she will be missed,” Cates said.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi called Murphy a “strong independent woman.”
“She was amazing,” Gastesi said. “She was historic, yet progressive. She was awesome. She understood the history and the future of the Keys. She had a unique perspective.”
Murphy was also well respected by county employees.
“I’m going to miss her,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “She loved them, and staff loved her. We will all miss her.”