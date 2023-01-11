MONROE COUNTY — The governor has activated the Florida National Guard to help support federal, state and local law enforcement dealing with the increasing wave of Cuban migrants coming into the Florida Keys.

Also, the Dry Tortugas National Park reopened to public access, including to overnight camping, on Sunday, Jan. 8, after being closed for a week because of a mass landing of Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

