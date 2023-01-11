MONROE COUNTY — The governor has activated the Florida National Guard to help support federal, state and local law enforcement dealing with the increasing wave of Cuban migrants coming into the Florida Keys.
Also, the Dry Tortugas National Park reopened to public access, including to overnight camping, on Sunday, Jan. 8, after being closed for a week because of a mass landing of Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed an order directing the National Guard to the island chain after the total number of Cuban migrants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, was 427 at Fort Jefferson, 59 in the Marquesas and 326 in the Florida Keys, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal. Customs agents finished processing the migrants on late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the migrants were then transported by Coast Guard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West station.
On Sunday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba.
DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
“As the negative impacts of [President] Joe Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”
It has been particularly burdensome for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has 194 deputies, to dedicate the necessary resources to manage the movement of hundreds of migrants while also ensuring adequate public safety, the governor’s news release stated.
The state is deploying air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits, the press release stated.
“Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast welcomes the additional commitment of resources and support from the State of Florida. The Task Force will integrate the Florida National Guard elements with the existing federal, state and local partners, and together we will follow the Operation Vigilant Sentry plan to save lives and counter irregular, illegal maritime migration,” said Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, director of Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast and commander of U.S. Coast Guard District Seven.
“I have personally worked with the Florida National Guard several times during my tenure as commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, most recently this past fall in our responses to hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and appreciate their commitment to be ‘Always Ready, Always There’ for the people of Florida.”
By Monday, Jan. 9, at least one National Guard helicopter was stationed in Key West, according to law enforcement sources. In addition, extra Florida Highway Patrol officers were brought into the Florida Keys to assist in landing response.
On Sunday, Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers responded to two migrant landings in the Keys and encountered 53 Cuban migrants. Four of the migrants were taken to a local area hospital and treated for dehydration, Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents were also being brought in to help handle the migrant landings and interdiction, according to local law enforcement.
According to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood, Customs and Border Patrol sent 12 additional agents to the Keys, and FHP and FDLE brought six aircraft. The county has been tasked with transportation of migrants, she said.
The large numbers of migrants spread over large geographic areas overwhelmed the sheriff’s office, FWC and state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The number of Cuban migrant landings in the Keys has grown significantly in the past two years, with the number of people per chug or landing increasing as well.
“We used to have smaller family groups of like seven to 10 people,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Now, we are seeing groups with like 20 to 30 people in them.”
Adding to the burden on state, federal and local law enforcement crews, a group of about 135 to 150 Haitians arrived near John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and the Port Largo neighborhood in Key Largo shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.
The group arrived in a large sailing ship, which grounded and the migrants jumped out and swam to shore. The group was comprised of adult men and women, Rafter said. They were process by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
A near-record number of Cubans have been fleeing Cuba in the past year as economic conditions continue to worsen.
The Biden administration announced last week it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. How that policy might impact migrants arriving by boat in Florida is not yet clear.
The administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks.
These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.
It was Biden’s boldest move yet to confront spiraling arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico, a major change to immigration rules that will stand even if the U.S. Supreme Court ends a Trump-era public health law that allows American authorities to turn away asylum seekers.
The president has seen the numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border rise dramatically during his two years in office; there were more than 2.38 million stops during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number cracked 2 million.
The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hard-line measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.
That’s resulted in relentless criticism from Republicans who say the Democratic president is ineffective on border security, and the newly minted Republican House majority has promised congressional investigations.
The new policy could result in 360,000 people from these four nations lawfully entering the U.S. in a year. But currently, far more people from those countries are attempting to cross into the U.S. on foot, by boat or swimming. Migrants from those four countries were stopped 82,286 times at the U.S.-Mexico border in November alone.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.