SOUTH FLORIDA — The National Park Service announces the beginning of the prescribed fire season in the South Florida National Parks and Preserve.
During the 2021 prescribed fire season, the NPS’ fire and aviation management program plans to conduct 23 prescribed fire treatments in Everglades and Biscayne National parks and Big Cypress National Preserve.
Last Thursday, park managers completed the first prescribed burn of the season, between Paurotis Pond and Hells Bay, in Everglades National Park.
These prescribed fire treatments will be weather and resource dependent. Signs and additional information will be posted and available in the parks and preserve.
Fires are a natural and important ecosystem function for Florida’s environment. Using prescribed fire as a land management tool helps reduce the risk of wildfires to communities and developed areas. Fire benefits the ecosystem by renewing wildlife habitats and promoting ecological diversity.
Following a prescribed burn in any given ecosystem, one can expect to see the wildlife out en masse, as birds feast on readily available insects. Within a week, green sprouts shoot out of the ground and, not long after that, flowers once again bloom. Soon, the only evidence that there was fire is that once overgrown vistas are open and clear, allowing for better views.
For more information on prescribed burns, visit nps.gov/ever/learn/management/prescribedfire.htm.