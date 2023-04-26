Oystercatchers

Shorebirds, such as these oystercatchers, need their space. If chased or disturbed, they use energy needed for nesting and migration.

 FWC

FLORIDA — Nesting season has started for waterbirds in the Sunshine State. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds people they can help protect vulnerable waterbirds this spring and summer while visiting Florida’s coastal habitats.

Because the state’s shorelines are critical for waterbird nesting, beachgoers can have a big impact on their nesting success. To help nesting waterbirds, give them space, minimize disturbances and keep beaches clean.