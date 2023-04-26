FLORIDA — Nesting season has started for waterbirds in the Sunshine State. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds people they can help protect vulnerable waterbirds this spring and summer while visiting Florida’s coastal habitats.
Because the state’s shorelines are critical for waterbird nesting, beachgoers can have a big impact on their nesting success. To help nesting waterbirds, give them space, minimize disturbances and keep beaches clean.
Food scraps attract predators, such as raccoons and crows, that prey on shorebird eggs and chicks. Litter on beaches can entangle birds and other wildlife. Fishing line can be deadly to wildlife, so be sure to dispose of it properly. To find a nearby monofilament recycling station, visit mrrp.myfwc.com.
Shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds also need plenty of space to prevent them from flushing from their breeding sites, leaving vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators. Egg temperatures can increase to lethal levels after just a few minutes of direct sun exposure. Shorebirds and seabirds nest in shallow scrapes in the sand and their eggs and chicks are well-camouflaged, making them vulnerable to being stepped on unless people look out for them and avoid walking though flocks of birds.
In general, it is best to keep at least 300 feet from nesting birds and to avoid walking through flocks of birds or entering posted areas. Pet owners can also help by keeping dogs at home or on a short leash and away from wildlife on pet-friendly beaches.
In April or May, many shorebird and seabird species nest directly on beaches across the state where their eggs and chicks are well camouflaged in the sand. Colonies of wading birds, such as herons, will typically nest on mangrove islands off the coast.
For more information about nesting waterbirds, go to myfwc.com/shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure. Or go to the Florida Shorebird Alliance website at flshorebirdalliance.org to learn more about how to participate in shorebird and seabird conservation efforts.