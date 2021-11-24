SOUTH FLORIDA — An estimated 43,860 wading bird nests were built during the 2019-20 season, which typically runs November through May, according to the South Florida Water Management District’s annual nesting report. That wasn’t a great year, but it wasn’t completely unexpected or entirely bad either, according to researchers.
Although overall nest numbers were up slightly from the prior year, it was the second year in a row that the numbers fell shy of the 10-year average of 46,841 nests. During the 2018-19 season, only 37,303 nests were documented.
“This is what we expect,” said Mark Cook, SFWMD environmental scientist and lead author of the state agency’s annual nesting report.
The recently released report, which was delayed due to logistical challenges caused by COVID, contained good news about tricolored herons and roseate spoonbills, but the plight of the threatened wood stork was cause for concern.
The study found that the bulk of wading bird nests — 85.8% — were built in the Everglades and is considered a barometer of a healthy ecosystem. Lake Okeechobee accounted for 4.4% of the nests in South Florida. Another regionally important nesting area during 2019-20 was Florida Bay with 2,485 nests.
“There are good years between the bad years,” Cook said. “These birds are moving around quite a bit. They’re using a huge area to nest and just because they’re not nesting in the Everglades, it isn’t the end of the world. Having two lower years isn’t awful. They weren’t terrible. We’ve made some major improvements since the early 2000s.”
A goal of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and other restoration programs in South Florida is to replicate the natural ecosystem of pre-drainage Everglades, which was home to huge populations of breeding wading birds.
Cook said with more water now moving south through the Tamiami Trail bridges, an increase of wading bird nests should occur but won’t be immediate. Scientists are still trying figure out where to send more water to get super colonies back.
“There is more water going under the bridges now, especially through Shark River Slough,” Cook said. “It doesn’t happen instantly. We had good coastal nesting, which was directly from the Tamiami road restoration projects and the C-111 canal project.”
White ibis are the dominant species in the Everglades. When there is an overall drop in nest numbers, it’s mainly due to fewer ibis, he said.
White ibis nests were down by 20% in 2019-20, but remained the most numerous nesting species in South Florida. Typically, they comprise between 45% and 78% of all wading bird nests.
“These are long-lived birds,” Cook said. “They live up to 20 years and affect nest numbers greatly.”
He is concerned, however, about the wood stork, a state and federal “threatened” species whose nesting period has been off-kilter.
“We still can’t get it to nest earlier in the season,” Cook said. “They have a nesting period that lasts about four months. If they nest in November or December, the chicks would fledge March or April and go off and learn how to be storks. We’re getting good nest numbers, but they’re fledging too late in June or July. They lose their prey base with the rainy season and the chicks starve.”
Most other wading bird species have half the length nesting periods at about two months.
“Snowy egrets, tricolored herons and little blue herons are declining, and we aren’t sure why,” Cook added. “They do seem to improve with good conditions. [Roseate] spoonbills are a mixed bag. They are moving further inland or along the Gulf coast.”
The location of roseate spoonbill nesting colonies have shifted north in recent years. The Everglades Protection Area, which comprises the water conservation areas and Everglades National Park, now supports between 75% and 95% of all roseate spoonbill nests annually.
Most spoonbill nesting historically occurred on small islands in Florida Bay. Over the past decade, these birds have moved to mainland colonies adjacent to the coast like the Madeira Hammock and Paurotis Pond colonies, yet some years, they still return to the bay.
The 2019-20 nesting season produced a total of 203 spoonbill nests in Florida Bay. That is a relatively modest nesting effort compared to recent years. It is 73% of the 10-year average of 276.5 nests and only 16% of the target 1,258 nests.
The number of chicks was also down in the bay, with an estimated 0.87 chicks produced per nest, well below the target 1.38 chicks per nest, according to Jerry Lorenz, state research director with Audubon Florida and the study’s contributing author.
Since 2010, spoonbill nesting has been starting later in the season. In 2016, it began on Feb. 5, the latest start date on record.
Overall, Lorenz says the nesting season both offers hope and raises concerns.
“The 2019-20 nesting season was both good news and bad news,” he said. “We did better than we did in the ‘80s and ‘90s.”
He says it may either be too soon to see the fruition of Everglades restoration projects, or that they may be masked by rising seas.
“Ecosystems don’t change immediately. We don’t expect huge numbers every year. Back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, the number of nests fluctuated greatly. That’s how the Everglades work.”
He did, however, note that Florida Bay is hosting more tricolored herons.
“What we are seeing is tricolored herons being one of the most abundant species. There are as many in Florida Bay as there are in the Everglades. We found 46% in Florida Bay. Maybe with sea-level rise, it’s wetter much longer and we are creating new habitat. That’s only my guess, though.”
Their numbers are a welcome relief, agreed Cook.
“The good news is that they’re there,” he said. “They’re declining elsewhere.”
To read the report, visit sfwmd.gov/document/south-florida-wading-bird-report-2020.