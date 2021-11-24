It was a good year for female loggerhead sea turtles clambering ashore at Sea Oats Beach, the mile-long oceanfront sandy strip on Lower Matecumbe Key, looking to nest and lay eggs.
Considering how narrow the beach is and just how U.S. 1 is tied into the shoreline, Sandi Williams, a long-time Save-A-Turtle beach monitor, thinks it was “pretty good” nesting year after all.
“We had 16 hatched nests,” she said. “Overall, we still had 1,647 babies. It’s an OK year. Last year was even better. They tend to alternate: 2018 was really good, 2019 was bad, 2020 was good and this year we did OK.”
With recent roadwork, rising seas, king tides and sand building up over the rocks, it’s a straight runway to the dangerous highway, according to Williams.
“There are some areas where it would be really easy for a large sea turtle to get on to the road,” Williams said. “We had one disorientation. There was a beautiful nest on the north side of a home. We don’t know what happened for sure, but a lot of hatchlings crawled toward the road. We found about 20 that didn’t make it. The service station across the road found five live ones and brought them to us in a bucket. It must have been bright lights, but I can’t say definitively. Bright lights are catastrophic.”
Hatchlings often find their way to the ocean by moonlight, so artificial light can send them in a wrong and often deadly direction.
In addition to the red street lights that have been installed overhead, homeowners and businesses in the area have done what they can to reduce stress on the endangered species, Williams said.
The last false crawl was around July 24, although nesting season in Islamorada ends Oct. 31.
A false crawl is when a female sea turtle leaves the security of the ocean to lay her eggs, but either encounters an obstruction or is spooked by noise, people or light and returns to the water without laying eggs.
“This means next year is going to be a banner year since we were down a little this year,” Williams predicted. “We didn’t have any hurricanes this year and no nests washed away. We had our committed walking volunteers and we had four newbies join us this year who I’m thankful for.”
Save-A-Turtle volunteer Michelle Koon said she too was thankful for no hurricanes.
“We rescued six live hatchlings that were trapped in nests this year,” she said. “I personally did not find any nests, but one of Sandi’s nests had more than 160 eggs in it, which is a tremendous number of eggs for one nest.”
Between now and the middle of April, which is when the next nesting season should begin, Save-A-Turtle is hoping to figure out what can be done along the beach to dissuade turtles from entering the highway.
There is a pending Florida Department of Transportation road raising project scheduled for most of Lower Matecumbe Key.
From Tollgate Boulevard at Mile Marker 73.75 to Lignumvitae Channel at Mile Marker 77.5, FDOT will repave and re-stripe the highway. Between mile markers 73.9 to 76 the roadway will be raised. The state plans to install improved drainage, tie the shoreline protection system into Sea Oats Beach, upgrade roadway signs and pavement markings, upgrade bicycle features at the shared-use path crossing locations and evaluate existing landscaping.
“I heard DOT was going to install a guardrail,” Williams said. “If they decide to keep the bricks there, then the village (of Islamorada) may install something temporarily to help. The Village Council and staff have been trying to figure something out and I’m grateful to them.”
FDOT last year installed reticulating bricks along the shoulder of Sea Oats Beach, which Williams said has stymied Save-A-Turtle’s efforts to install seasonal silt fencing, hence the 20 sea turtle fatalities this year.
Peter Frezza, the village’s environmental resources manager, said Islamorada has been working with FDOT toward a solution.
“It’s been challenging to come up with a plan, but we have been in good communication with DOT,” he said. “We are actively working with them to come up with a permanent solution.”
Islamorada Village Manager Greg Oravec promises short- and long-term solutions and also hopes to shore up the small beach.
“Our team came up with an innovative, cost-effective barrier design that the village is committed to utilizing until FDOT’s U.S. 1 improvement project is complete,” he wrote in an email. “Additionally, FDOT’s design does include fencing that attaches to the back of the guardrail, which will keep turtles off of the highway. Therefore, in both the short and the long term, this problem will be solved. Now, if we can only come up with a beach re-nourishment or other resiliency project to protect Sea Oats Beach.”