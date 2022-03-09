SOUTH FLORIDA — Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are set to welcome a new cell phone area code: 645. The area code will be the third to serve Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, joining 305 and 786. It will cover the same geographic boundaries of 305 and 786.
The measure was approved by the Florida Public Service Commission on Feb. 1. The new area code will guarantee access to a sufficient supply of phone numbers for businesses and residents in the ever-growing South Florida area.
“As Miami-Dade and Monroe counties continue to experience growth, the commission must do our part to fulfill the increasing demand for new lines in this region. This proposed overlay will allow this region to add new lines while also minimizing the impact to current residents of these counties,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay.
Availability of 305 and 786 area code phone numbers are expected to run out by 2024.
Existing customers will retain the current area code of their phone number, but new customers and customers seeking to add additional lines will be assigned the 645 code once their new phone is activated.
Fay said that the move reflects a time of economic growth in South Florida.
“Since the origination of the 305-area code in 1947, this is only the second time Florida has added a third area code to a specified region. The increasing customer demand is a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,” Fay said in a statement.
Phone numbers across the United States are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which forecasted a need for relief in the 305/786 area. Following the announcement, an industry meeting was held on Nov. 8, 2021.
On De. 1, 2021, the agency filed a petition to the PSC, recommending an “all services distributed overlay plan.” PSC staff then hosted a virtual customer workshop on Dec. 21 o educate customers on the planned additional area code and receive residents’ input regarding the 305/786 overlay plan.
The implementation was approved on a shortened nine-month schedule by the commissioners.
For more information regarding the area code changes, the commission has released a Customer Assistance Summary. Residents with questions or comments can contact either their local telephone carrier or the PSC customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552.