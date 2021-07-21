PLANTATION KEY — Seven artists have been selected to create original works to adorn Monroe County’s new 48,240-square-foot Plantation Key government center and courthouse months ahead of its anticipated opening later this year.
The Art in Public Places Committee selected the art in May after professional artists were invited to a site visit as part of the bidding process in late April.
The five volunteer Art in Public Places members who represent each district in Monroe County are Susann D’Antonio, Eric Anderson, Jeffrey Harwell, Beth Kaminstein and Cristy Spottswood.
Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia, Trial Court Administrator Holly Elomina and Clerk of the Court Kevin Madok also were part of the selection process as stakeholders, or people who will see the installed artwork every day.
The selected artists are Christian Eckhart of Houston, Texas; Maureen Melville of Maclean, Virginia; Dayton Claudio of Chico, California; Lori Nozick of Miami; and Monroe County residents John David Hawver, Sally Binard and Lothar Speer.
The projects have been budgeted for $209,000 and spaces for the artwork were established early on. Places for a sculpture in the foyer or a painting between the elevators were designed long before the construction began.
“We work with the architect and the project management to find the space. We meet once a month. It’s a lot of work. It’s amazing the work it takes to get a painting in a building. It’s a wonderful thing that our community supports and embraces the arts. We are fortunate,” said Liz Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, which serves as staff to the Art in Public Places Committee.
“These pieces are permanently commissioned, one-of-a-kind public art in the courthouse when it opens, and at the moment, these artists are beginning their unique projects for the courthouse. All the artwork is sustainable and beautiful, and the artists were honored and thrilled to be creating site-specific artwork in the Upper Keys. The artwork chosen reflects in color and style, the vibrant nature and history of the Florida Keys.”
The Art in Public Places Committee was established in 2001 by the Monroe County Commission to purchase and install artwork in any new major county construction or renovation with a budget equal to 1% of construction costs.
Selected local artist Speer, without disclosing what his project is, said inspiration for his work comes from the unique history and culture brought to the Keys by Bahamian immigrants.
“It’s a fair process and it started long before any of us artists were selected. You have to qualify as an artist to be on the list or on the registry. No artist would be able to gain any advantage. It was super fair,” he said of the bidding process. “A bunch of artists who were considering applying responded and took a tour of the building. We all had to wear hardhats and be mindful of where we were stepping. We toured the new courthouse and saw the spaces that were designated for artwork. We walked the building to give us an idea of where the artwork in relation to the building is supposed to go.”
The Art in Public Places program has more than 185 artists pre-qualified to propose work as projects become available. The Arts in Public Places Committee recently installed artwork in Marathon’s new public library, including “Keys Whimsy,” a suspended sculpture by local artist team Trentlage and Darcy Ferrill. In the facility’s Adult Education Center lobby is “Sea Bubbles,” a ceramic and glass work created by South Florida artists Carlos Alves and J.C. Carroll.
At the Cudjoe Key Fire Station, the committee selected McMow Glass artists to install a “Homage to the Firefighters” stained glass pieces that include “Welcome home” surrounding the front door, “Station 11” badge on the side door and “Heroes” at the entrance to the engine bays.
To learn more about public art installations, visit keysarts.com/publicart.