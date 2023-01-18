MIAMI —Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga last week swore in Markenzy Lapointe as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, making him the first Haitian-born American lawyer to serve in that position.

President Joe Biden nominated Lapointe and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Lapointe now leads an office of nearly 500 attorneys and support professionals responsible for investigating and prosecuting federal crimes in South Florida and for litigating civil matters in which the U.S.government has an interest.