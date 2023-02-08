The lime swallowtail butterfly has been destroying citrus trees throughout Puerto Rico, Cuba, Hispaniola, the Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The species has now been spotted in Key West.
KEY WEST — Move over iguanas, pythons and lionfish. A new invasive species is fluttering into town. Literally.
The lime swallowtail, which has been wreaking havoc on citrus trees throughout the Caribbean since it found its way from Southeast Asia more than two decades ago, has been found in several back yard citrus trees in Key West.
Images of lime swallowtail caterpillars were posted online in late September of last year. Field agents from the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Division of Plant Industry visited the properties where the larvae were reported and found several specimens.
Upon returning to their lab, the agents performed DNA sequencing and morphological examinations on the specimens, confirming them to be the same invasive species that first established itself in the Greater Antilles in 2004.
DPI personnel surveyed Key West after confirming the pest’s identity, finding more larvae on Key lime trees and other citrus trees on residential properties around the island.
“This butterfly is a well-known pest of citrus foliage in the Old World tropics,” said scientist James Hayden with the DPI’s Bureau of Entomology, Nematology and Plant Pathology. “In March 2004, the lime (or lemon) swallowtail was discovered in the Caribbean, at the eastern end of the Dominican Republic. It is a strong flier, so its eventual arrival in Florida was expected.”
A well-known citrus pest in Asia, the 2004 detection was the first confirmed report for the New World. It has spread to Puerto Rico, Cuba, Hispaniola, the Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
In the continental United States, examples have been reported by the general public in California and Louisiana, but their status is uncertain.
A similar Asian pest, the citrus swallowtail, has become established in Hawaii, but has not reached the American mainland or elsewhere in the New World other than some interceptions in southern California.
Because of its ravenous appetite, the lime swallowtail threatens citrus, especially young-growth trees. The caterpillars can defoliate a young tree in a matter of days, chewing large, semi-circular swaths out of the leaves.
Scientists believe that the new arrival poses more of a threat to nurseries and young trees than to established groves and mature trees.
Hayden said the adult butterflies have a black-and-yellow checkered pattern with a red hind-wing spot, but unlike most swallowtail butterflies, they lack “tails” on the hind wings.
“A large, green caterpillar on citrus is probably this species,” Hayden said. “But their eggs, pupae and younger dropping-mimic larvae resemble those of native butteries, so they must be collected and submitted to DPI’s diagnostics bureau for determination.”
Larvae sit on leaves, hidden only by mimicry and camouflage.
Specimens must be sent to DPI’s Entomology section for identification and documentation. Instructions for sample submission can be found at fdacs.gov/dpisamples.