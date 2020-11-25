MONROE COUNTY — Norma Kula, Monroe County director of libraries, has announced her retirement after serving the county for 36 years. She began as a library assistant in 1984 and was promoted through the department until becoming director in 1999.
“Norma has served our Keys community with distinction,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. “We wish her well and thank her for her outstanding service.”
With Kula’s retirement, the county has merged the top strategic planning and library positions. Kimberly Matthews will now be the senior director of strategic planning and libraries.
Matthews has 26 years of experience in public library administration and has been supporting the county’s library system since March. She holds a master’s degree in library science and a master of business administration degree. She also authored a book on strategic planning. In her role as strategic planner, she focuses on operational reengineering for efficiency and effectiveness, performance management, and the incorporation of innovation into both staff performance and operational activities.
Matthews recently presented operational plans for the new Marathon branch library and a brief overview of the facilities, programs, materials and technology.
“This 21st century library is user-centric, innovative and flexible,” she said. “It is a place that will bring the community together, build bridges, empower and inspire.”