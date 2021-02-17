MONROE COUNTY — The local sheriff’s office has purchased a new piece of laser-scanning technology that will help investigators map crime scenes and give jurors well-detailed computer images of the scene.
The laser scanner, made by a Florida-based tech firm FARO, rests on a tripod and scans 360 degrees of its surroundings using millions of data points that build a 3-dimensional visual color record of a particular space or, in this case, a crime scene, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The device can scan objects more than 200 feet away while maintaining an accuracy rate of within 1 millimeter, Linhardt said. It can be used in daylight or darkness and it also takes still photographs.
The technology is more accurate and takes less time to “deliver impactful courtroom materials,” FARO representatives stated on its website.
“This point cloud provides an accurate 3D representation of the evidence such as blood spatter, artifacts, skid marks, vehicle positions or charring patterns. Document all evidence in half the time it takes with traditional methods,” FARO company website stated.
The 3-D image can then be brought up on a computer screen and shown to jurors who will be able to visit a virtual crime scene without leaving the courthouse, Linhardt said.
Many other law enforcement agencies across the country are already using the FARO technology.
The sheriff’s office purchased the approximately $60,000 piece of equipment using fine and forfeiture funds.
The machine does not replace traditional investigative work done by detectives, but it does create a reliable record of a scene, particularly should questions arise about distances between objects and so forth, Linhardt said.
Detectives expect to use the machine in real cases soon.
“I’m excited this agency has this device, which will help us solve and deter crime,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
“Staying ahead of the criminals is part of the job we’re in and this technology will help maintain that edge.”