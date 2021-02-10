MONROE COUNTY — The Publix grocery store in Marathon and the Winn-Dixie stores in Key West and Tavernier will soon be added to the list of local COVID-19 vaccination locations.
The stores were added as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which will ship the vaccine directly to pharmacies starting Feb. 11. Florida Department of Health in Monroe County spokeswoman Alison Kerr was not sure if the vaccines will make it to the local grocery stores on Feb. 11 and did not how many doses would be coming, she said.
“The federal program is expected to begin in Florida at the end of this week,” Kerr said. “The anticipated date that Monroe pharmacies will begin is estimated to be in the coming weeks. There is no firm date at this time.”
The new stores bring to the total number of places in the Florida Keys administering vaccinations to seven, said Shannon Weiner, director of the Monroe County Emergency Management Division.
The local offices of the health department expect to receive 500 more doses this week, said director Bob Eadie.
On Sunday, the College of the Florida Keys and health department staged a mass vaccination event at the college campus on Stock Island. More than 400 vaccinations were given from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., college spokeswoman Amber Ernst-Leonard said. College nursing students, under the supervision of college staff, vaccinated eight people every 10 minutes, Ernst-Leonard said.
“The people giving out the vaccines were as happy as the people who received them,” CFK President Jonathon Gueverra said. “It was really heartwarming.”
Eadie called the event a success but said “a lot more people could get vaccinated if the state sends more vaccines.”
The health department is giving CFK another 300 doses to administer Sunday on Valentine’s Day.
As of Monday, 7,740 Monroe County residents had received vaccinations, with 3,288 receiving their second dose, according to the Health Department.
The health department on Monday reported 5,487 COVID-19 total cases in Monroe County since the pandemic began, resulting in 42 deaths. Three people were hospitalized in the Keys with COVID-19, according to hospital representatives.