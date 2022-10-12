SOUTH FLORIDA — More than nine years have passed since the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease started in Miami and has since decimated reefs from Florida to Grenada with still no determined cause of the outbreak.
This disease is unparalleled to other coral diseases in scale and the lethalness, with mortality rates from 66% to 100% of corals that are infected.
Last week, NOAA released a plan to guide future actions to treat and prevent the spread of the disease affecting coral reefs in Florida and the Caribbean Sea. The plan also includes actions to prevent the spread of the disease to the Indo-Pacific region as well, according to NOAA.
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida and the Caribbean. Cases have been confirmed in at least 20 countries and territories and as far south now as Grenada.
The deadly disease started in Miami in 2014, which was noticed a year after crews began a major dredging project in the Port of Miami. There has been speculation in the science community for several years about whether the dredging was the source of or contributed to the disease, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Science Coordinator Andy Bruckner said.
The disease has been reported down near the sediment layer and is carried in the current, Bruckner said Wednesday during a press conference about the release of the disease action plan. Scientists have taken water samples from the from Port of Miami and tried to replicate environmental conditions, but there has been no definitive proof that dredging was the source of the disease, Bruckner said.
Given the extent of the disease’s reach, NOAA has begun looking at ways to stop the spread on a global scale. One of the possible vectors referenced Wednesday was ballast water in vessels that transit the globe.
NOAA has begun working with the Coast Guard and the shipping industry about issuing bulletins and doing compliance checks with high-risk vessels, according to NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program. NOAA and other agencies have also developed best management practices and distributed guidelines for the global shipping industry. The Coast Guard has also formed a task force on the issue.
The outbreak is unique in its rapid progression, high death rates, large geographic range, extended duration and number of coral species affected. Once infected, coral colonies typically die within weeks to months.
“The NOAA Strategy for Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease: An Implementation Plan for Response and Prevention” will promote projects that help scientists study potential causes, understand how the disease spreads, identify high-risk locations and vessels at risk of transporting the disease, develop new treatments and diagnostic tools, and evaluate the vulnerability of Pacific coral species. The strategy also increases the local capacity for disease response by supporting field training, citizen science and coral rescue efforts.
There is hope that some coral colonies appear to either have developed “resistance” or their “immune system” have warded off Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, Bruckner said. Scientists are studying those colonies and rearing and spawning those genotypes, Bruckner said.
Bruckner conceded that the science community is still in the “dark ages” when it comes to treating Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and other diseases plaguing corals. On Wednesday, Bruckner proposed creating a “center for excellence” dedicated to “marine investigation” to come up with solutions to coral diseases and outbreaks.
Climate change and other chronic stressors have had a huge impact on the health of coral reefs in recent decades. Coral bleaching, which happens when corals expel the algae they host as a food source due to rising water temperatures, is again being reported in spots from Martin County to the Dry Tortugas. It is likely that declining ecosystem health has made corals more susceptible to diseases. Taking action to reduce long-term stressors like climate change is an essential component of any effort to combat coral disease, experts say.
Florida Keys-based coral rearing and restoration programs by the Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others have been successful in out-planting on the reefs specific genotypes that are more resistant to disease.
Nonetheless, Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease is a complex challenge that will impact U.S. coral reefs for years to come, according to NOAA.
NOAA’s action plan outlines long-term actions needed to address this threat for the future, while also prioritizing actions that will be highly effective in combating the disease and protecting coral reefs in the short term.
This plan and more information on the science and management of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease are available on NOAA’s Coral Reef Information System SCTLD webpage at coris.noaa.gov/activities/stony_coral_tissue_loss_disease/.
The implementation plan builds on the scientific framework provided by the NOAA Strategy for Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease Response and Prevention, which was released in 2020 and can be found at coralreef.noaa.gov/aboutcrcp/news/featuredstories/nov20/sctld_strategy.html.