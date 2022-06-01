An active La Nina meteorological system and above-average water temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean will fuel what the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration predicts will be the seventh straight busy hurricane season, the agency announced Tuesday.
Officially, hurricane season begins June 1, and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 65% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA forecasts that there will be 14-21 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher; six to 10 of those will become hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph; and three to six will be major hurricanes of at least Category 3. Those storms have winds of 111 mph or greater.
“Let me just take a minute and set the stage if I can,” said Rick Spinrad, a NOAA administrator. “We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons. Marking the first time that two consecutive seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names. If you go back two years, the 2020 season broke records across the board.”
The 2020 hurricane season was the most active on record, with 30 named storms, while 2021, although it had a period of little activity in the middle, ended up as the third most active season on record with 21 storms and $78 billion in damage, Spinrad said.
Hurricane Ida was by far the most destructive of those storms, first causing devastating floods in New Orleans before moving to the northeast and doing the same in the New York City area.
Although Ida has been identified as an example of the devastating effects of climate change and a premonition of things to come, Spinrad said, “We can’t point to one storm and say, ‘There, that’s climate change.’”
Climate change is observed more in long-term patterns and trends. But, certain factors caused by global warming can contribute to stronger hurricanes, such as warmer water temperatures and active West African monsoon seasons.
FEMA administrator Diane Criswell said that she is “seeing storms developing faster” and more frequently, which is making it more difficult for local officials to warn the public about potential risks.
“We’re seeing such a dramatic change in the type of weather events we’re facing as a result of climate change. We really need to get ahead of that,” she said.
The planet is currently in an active period in terms of Atlantic hurricanes, which has been going since the mid-1990s. Spinrad said active periods have happened before, such as in the 1960s.
The federal government issued a report last year saying that most locations had a “new normal” in terms of average temperature, and that temperatures in most locales had gone up by 1 degree Fahrenheit since 1991.
Asked if NOAA is contemplating a new normal for hurricanes, Spinrad said NOAA continuously monitors long-term trends in terms of storms but added, “We’re not necessarily in the business of recalibrating what is normal in terms of statistical data.”
South Florida recently experienced a bout with Saharan dust that travels across the Atlantic, causing haze. NOAA meteorologist Matthew Rosencrans was asked if this can have any impact on hurricane and storm activity, to which he replied that typically earlier in hurricane season, the dust can interact with dry air and keep storm activity down but “as you move on in the season it’s less of a factor.”
Other factors contributing to the high-end storm prediction are weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and stronger African easterly waves, which “seed many of the strongest and longest-lived hurricanes during most seasons,” a NOAA news release reads.
The 2022 storm name list will begin with Alex. Pacific Hurricane Agatha, which crossed the Yucatan peninsula Tuesday, could reorganize as the first Atlantic basin hurricane, according to some forecasters.
Despite the busy 2021 season, the Florida Keys were largely spared. Only Hurricane Elsa came close, passing to the west of Key West early in the season, causing some mild flooding.