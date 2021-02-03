FLORIDA KEYS — NOAA Fisheries and the University of Florida are teaming up on a phone survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and on seafood dealers and processors.
The phone survey is a follow-up to an earlier online survey conducted in July and August on economic impacts for the first half of 2020. The upcoming survey will assist NOAA in assessing economic impacts over the entire calendar year.
If a person receives a phone call from the University of Florida with a 352 area code, a response would be helpful to the success of this survey, NOAA says. It will take less than 10 minutes, and the information anglers provide is strictly confidential.