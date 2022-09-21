Voices group

From left, Krissy Carnahan, Amber Naz, Emily Carter, Mirna Hormechea and Susan Raffanello thank the Ocean Reef Community Foundation for its support.

 Contributed

MONROE COUNTY — The nonprofit Voices for Florida Keys Children, which operates with no paid staff but through the helping hand of volunteers, supports the county’s Guardian Ad Litem program for abused, abandoned and neglected children.

“Through the dedication of our board members and volunteers who are dedicated to our mission, we are able to serve the needs of children that are under the auspices and who are within the Guardian ad Litem program,” said Susan Raffanello, an attorney at Coffey-Burlington and president of the Voices For Florida Keys Children.

