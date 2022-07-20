KEY LARGO — The small county-owned park on North Bay Drive that was shut down in June 2021 due to overcrowding in the Sunset Point and Bay Harbor subdivisions could potentially undergo changes to provide limited, resident-friendly parking, officials say.

“We received a presentation from Parks and Beach Director John Allen, who gave us a few different options, and I believe we got a head nod from the administrative staff and (Allen) so there can be off-street parking for about eight to 10 vehicles,” Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron said. “We thought that was a pretty good balance between the residents that live there and those who live about 1 to 2 miles away.”

