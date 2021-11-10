The 2021 hurricane season has been a busy one. It featured the earliest ever “E” storm, Elsa; a destructive Hurricane Ida that decimated New Orleans and then caused Rust Belt tornados and deadly flooding in New York City; and 21 named storms so far, with less than a month to go, out of the 15 to 21 predicted in August.
Sub-tropical Storm Wanda continued to churn in the Northern Atlantic as of Friday, but was not expected to threaten land, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is the last name on the initial list of 21 names for this year. No other disturbances were reported as of Friday. Jon Rizzo, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Key West, said there are some signs that the 2021 season could be coming to a close.
“For example, the weather (over the past weekend was) basically a non-tropical low pressure system. Signs like that tell us that we’re definitely getting toward the end of the season here,” Rizzo said.
Late in the season, Rizzo said scientists start to look for disturbances over the Western Caribbean, and there weren’t any to speak of as of Friday.
Rizzo said no future developments were showing up in the next couple of weeks on any models, and if more cold fronts come through the area, that also can discourage a late season storm from forming. Nighttime temperatures in Key Largo were forecasted to be in the low-60s early this week.
Although the number of storms that have formed was in the upper range of the prediction, Florida has been largely spared any damage. Apart from Elsa, which briefly achieved hurricane status early on and passed near the Dry Tortugas in June, causing some mild flooding in the Lower Keys, most storms stayed out in the Atlantic. Many storms turned north before reaching the continental U.S. and never threatened to make landfall.
“The patterns are different from year to year. This year we had a pattern that mostly favored systems moving into the northern Atlantic, and of course, we had some that made it west into Central America,” Rizzo said. “We were kind of in the gap between those tracks.”
Seasons like 2004 and 2005, Rizzo said, had more classical tracks, with systems forming off the west coast of Africa and gaining strength as they moved across the Atlantic into the Caribbean Basin.
At the start of the 2021 season, Matthew Rosencrans, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said the Atlantic was currently in a high-activity period that had been going since 1995. This has to do with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation system, which is a series of phases in the variability of water temperature in the north Atlantic. The warm phase has been going since 1995, favoring more storm formation.
According to NOAA’s website, warm and cool phases vary by about 1 degree Fahrenheit on average and last between 20 and 40 years. This cycle has been occurring for at least 1,000 years and during the 20th century has either masked or exaggerated the effects of climate change.
One driver behind the large number of storms this season was La Niña, Rizzo said. The weather system causes a cooling of waters in the Eastern Pacific, and when it extends into hurricane season, it can create more favorable conditions for storms to form since it reduces wind shear and gives storms more chance to grow without being “torn apart.”
The opposite system, El Niño, causes the dry season in the southern U.S. to be a bit less dry and also tends to bring the amount of storm formation down.
An active hurricane season can have some silver linings as well. Last month, Kylie Smith, of the coral restoration group I.CARE, said the large number of storms churning waters in the Atlantic may have helped keep water temperatures down somewhat on the Florida Reef and kept bleaching events at bay.