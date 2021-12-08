SOUTH FLORIDA — Everglades Science Center’s semi-annual “State of the Slough” found a troubling spike in salinity in Everglades National Park’s Taylor Slough but November rains may have provided a correction of sorts.
Taylor Sough, located due north of Tavernier in the southeastern corner of the Florida Everglades, is one of two natural drainage systems that provide overland freshwater sheet flow into Florida Bay, whose ideal condition is a brackish mix of fresh and salt water.
The report, comprised of data collected from June through September 2021 by Audubon Florida’s Everglades Science Center team, details how all 68 Everglades restoration projects as part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, enacted by Congress in 2000, affect South Florida ecosystems, including Florida Bay. This data measures whether restoration efforts are going in the right direction and recommends how water management may be improved.
The Taylor Slough semi-annual analysis focuses on water, salinity, fish, submerged aquatic vegetation and roseate spoonbill impacts in South Florida.
The report detailed a higher-than-average salinity in Florida Bay during peak rainy season. The spike in salinity from mid-July to mid-August also prevented some freshwater aquatic plant species from germinating in Taylor Slough, which resulted in less than 5% total plant coverage, the study found.
The Everglades Science Center’s data also shows how sea-level rise is contributing to more saline conditions in Taylor Slough and making it tough for the threatened Florida Bay health indicator species, the roseate spoonbill.
Roseate Spoonbill nests have failed due to water levels being too high during foraging events for nesting birds.
“The roseate spoonbills’ beaks are only 7 to 9 inches long. The water can only be so deep for them to be able to forage. We’re still seeing effects of sea-level rise,” said Jerry Lorenz, state research director with Audubon Florida.
Rising Florida Bay levels recording in the last decade have cramped the spoonbills eating habits.
“Water levels at Taylor Slough for June and July remained within normal range, but in August broke a new high record,” said Alexander Blochel, senior biologist at the Everglades Science Center. “We hope that water levels begin to decline by the end of next month, but this might not be the case due to the large amount of rain South Florida has experienced recently, just before the beginning of the dry season in December.”
Lorenz, however, saw the heavy November rains as a “blessing” for the bay.
“We didn’t get a lot of rain in May and June. We did have some heavy rain in July and August, which is late and which should have flushed the salinity out the slough and Florida Bay but didn’t. This makes me believe the rain we had in November will deliver benefits,” he said.
With the recent rains, the dry-down period in the spring should concentrate and pool prey fish for nesting birds, Lorenz said.
If Florida Bay doesn’t receive enough freshwater from sheet flows south from the Everglades and rainfall, the bay can become hypersaline, which causes seagrass die off events and spikes agal blooms.
“Florida Bay used to receive four times as much freshwater from the Everglades than it does today. We are making headway on Everglades restoration, but there is much work to be done to ensure Florida Bay, and the species that rely on it, have a fighting chance,” said Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy.
Cox is optimistic that several projects will help get the water right for Florida Bay, including the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration projects, which will be coming online soon, the Tamiami Trail Next Steps Phase 2 roadway project, which is ongoing, and the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, which will increase water flows into the Everglades.
“We need to keep our foot on the gas pedal with the momentum on these projects that will bring more freshwater south,” she said.
There is hope on the horizon. After the heavy November rains central parts of the northeast Florida Bay are visually stunning right now.
“Buttonwood Sound and southern Blackwater Sound are looking great,” Lorenz said.