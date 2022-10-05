MONROE COUNTY — As the cleanup of Hurricane Ian continues, the owners of roughly 100 displaced vessels now have up to 45 days to re-float or remove them from the land or waters of the Florida Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have conducted flights over the Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land or into flats. The FWC estimated that there are as many as 100 such vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.
There have been reports of fuel leaking from some vessels and large scars in the seagrass where vessels were dragged during the storm. At least 35 vessels were up on flats in areas like the Mud Keys, along the shore at the Key Haven boat ramp and near Thompson Island off Cow Key Channel, Dipre said.
During Hurricane Ian, two sailboats downed several spans of the electric transmission line located over the water between Key Haven and the Stakes Passage to the Backcountry near Channel Key, according to Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado.
"The line is de-energized; however, it is hanging low from the poles and in the water in areas," Torrado wrote in a news release Thursday. "Keys Energy Services is working with the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to secure the area in advance of making repairs later this week. Boaters are advised to steer clear of the area."
The owners can remove the vessels themselves or sign a waiver and have the FWC remove the vessels, Dipre said. After the 45-day period, the vessels on the water will be considered "derelict" and the vessels on land will be considered "abandoned," and authorities will start the process to have them removed, Dipre said.
The large vessel at the Key Haven boat ramp is blocking use of that boat ramp, Dipre said.
"We need the owners to take action to remove and anchored them properly so they are not considered derelict," Dipre said.
The 100 vessels crippled by the passing storm comes just months after the Florida Legislature revamped a bill requiring live-aboard vessels within a mile of Key West Harbor to move their vessels every three months in order to make sure they are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
However, the vessels will not start having to move until local and state governments come up with a plan to install 100 new mooring buoys off Key West. The legislation was sponsored in the state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer who lobbied on behalf of the bill, expects the state Department of Environmental Protection to make permitting the 100 new moorings a priority, as that agency “is fully on-board and fully supports making this happen,” he said.
The FWC will still have to go through the formal rule making process “to fill in whatever additional detail law enforcement needs to enforce” the legislation and will be coordinating local governments and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which “will be heavily involved in the process,” Spottswood said.
SB 1432 amended anchoring regulations the state Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field. Last year’s bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented. Spottswood and Monroe County and Key West officials requested the number be reduced, as they all agreed 300 was too many and would have been too difficult to permit and place.
The Monroe County is working closely with Key West on evaluating the potential for establishing moorings.
The county has hired a consultant to complete a preliminary feasibility study to determine the potential for mooring field development within one mile of Key West Bight City Dock, said Brittany Burtner, who oversees the county's Marine Resources Division.
"As a part of their study, our consultant will evaluate mooring field regulatory permitting feasibility, which involves preliminary discussions with DEP. Once they complete the data gathering for this project, the consultant will be presenting their findings to the (Monroe County Commission) at one of their monthly meetings," Burtner said recently.
The consultant will be presenting at the Oct. 19 County Commission meeting in Marathon.
Derelict vessels have become a costly problem because the removal of many of the boats have not been paid by the owners.
In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Florida Keys. In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. These grant funds provided the removal costs associated with 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Many live-board boaters around Key West opposed the legislation, arguing it was unnecessary, not an environmentally sound policy and would further negatively impact the local workforce housing stock as live-aboard boats have become an important form of affordable housing on an island in which a one-bedroom apartments costs more than $2,000 a month.
Live-aboard boaters said it is better for the environment and safer for the boaters to not pick up and move their larger, bulky anchors and ground tackle every 90 days. Some boaters also argued that 100 moorings is not enough to meet the need, and the state should have left the number of moorings at 300.