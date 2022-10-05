MONROE COUNTY — As the cleanup of Hurricane Ian continues, the owners of roughly 100 displaced vessels now have up to 45 days to re-float or remove them from the land or waters of the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have conducted flights over the Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land or into flats. The FWC estimated that there are as many as 100 such vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.

tohara@keysnews.com