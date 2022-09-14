Group

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie addresses the media at the Hurricane Irma fifth anniversary event with state and county officials at his sides. He stressed the importance of evacuation.

 KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County

MARATHON — State and local representatives gathered at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport on Friday, Sept. 9, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 hurricane that devastated homes and businesses throughout the Keys.

The Marathon airport was the hub of the short-term recovery effort for Hurricane Irma, which crossed the Lower Keys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Friday’s event was held to remind residents to stay vigilant and follow the guidance and direction of local and state emergency management officials, especially when an evacuation is called.