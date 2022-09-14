Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie addresses the media at the Hurricane Irma fifth anniversary event with state and county officials at his sides. He stressed the importance of evacuation.
MARATHON — State and local representatives gathered at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport on Friday, Sept. 9, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 hurricane that devastated homes and businesses throughout the Keys.
The Marathon airport was the hub of the short-term recovery effort for Hurricane Irma, which crossed the Lower Keys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Friday’s event was held to remind residents to stay vigilant and follow the guidance and direction of local and state emergency management officials, especially when an evacuation is called.
“They should evacuate,” said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “People should listen to (Monroe County Emergency Management Director) Shannon (Weiner).”
Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, told people to “follow the experts’ advice” and “don’t drop your guard. The season is far from over.”
Big Pine Key resident David Criado, 12, spoke about how he and his family evacuated to Tampa before Irma, and he gave his list of top five items for children to bring with them in a go bag, which included card games, snacks, a flashlight and sleeping bag.
“I was lucky my house was still standing when I got back,” David said. “Many of my friends lost their homes and moved away.”
The event also was an opportunity for Monroe County Mayor David Rice and Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi to tout the construction of a new county Emergency Operations Center, which is planned to be built to withstand a Category 5 storm and placed at the Marathon airport. The current EOC cannot withstand a major hurricane, which required the county to move EOC operations and about 100 personnel to the Ocean Reef Club in advance of Irma.
In November, the Monroe County Commission approved a contract with a construction company to build the $31 million EOC in Marathon. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and be completed in 2023, according to the county.