MONROE COUNTY — One person died and another person is missing following two separate boating accidents in the Florida Keys this past weekend.
On Sunday night, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of a boating accident that occurred in the bay waters off mile marker 81 in Islamorada, according to FWC Capt. Dave Dipre.
Hinda Katz, 44 and a passenger onboard a 17-foot center console vessel, was killed in the accident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m. She was boating with her two sons, Dipre said.
The center console vessel was operated by Shawn Fugate, 46, when it struck an anchored 31-foot sailboat. The anchored vessel was occupied by Mark Dupre, 66. None of the other occupants or operator were injured in the crash, Dipre said.
FWC officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded by land and water to the Coral Bay Marina, Dipre said. Katz was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where she was pronounced dead, Dipre said.
As of Monday, the FWC had yet to locate one of two boaters who were on a dinghy that capsized in rough seas while heading to a live-aboard vessel off Fleming Key, Dipre said.
The FWC found one of the men as he swam to a nearby abandoned vessel, Dipre said. FWC did locate the backpack of the other man, Erik Rundle, but not Rundle. The backpack was found on Fleming Key, Dipre said.