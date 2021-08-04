MONROE COUNTY — One death and one serious injury were reported during this year’s two-day lobster sport season, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Both incidents occurred in the Lower Keys on Wednesday, July 28.
Emilio Gonzalo Perez, 35, of Sewall’s Point, was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center after he lost consciousness snorkeling for lobster near Sawyer Key. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.
Trauma Star airlifted Ricardo Maikel Rodriguez Leyva, 41, of Naples, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami after his leg was struck by a boat propeller near Cudjoe Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.
Overall, the 2021 lobster mini-season was typical for the sheriff’s office regarding the number of vessel stops, notice-to-appear-in-court citations and arrests. Most people were in compliance.
The following are the combined numbers for Wednesday and Thursday from all four sheriff’s office districts from Key Largo to Key West. These numbers do not include data from FWC, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard:
Those figures do not include numerous, less serious violations/citations/warnings issued on the water, as well as land during the past two days.
The two arrests include:
• Avery Lamar Kingman, 26, of North Bay Village, who was taken to jail Wednesday after he was stopped off mile marker 33 and deputies reported finding five undersized lobster and six over-the-limit lobster in his possession.
• James Bert Behar, 21, of West Palm Beach, who was taken to jail Wednesday after deputies say he dumped a dive bag full of lobsters while diving in the Channel 2 Bridge channel. Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez entered the water and found the bag which contained 15 lobsters — nine over the limit lobster, reports say.