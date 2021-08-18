MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys is reporting its first death in recent weeks because of COVID-19 and the number of daily cases being reported is continuing to trend upwards.
The death and the uptick in the number of daily cases in the Keys prompted the Key West City Commission to discuss upcoming large events such as Fantasy Fest, offshore powerboat races and the holiday parade in December.
The commission was to discuss the big events during its Tuesday night meeting. The discussion took place after press time.
The Florida Department of Health on Monday confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient at Lower Keys Medical Center, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the department’s local offices.
As of Monday, there were 18 COVID-19 patients in Lower Keys Medical Center, with one on a ventilator and five in the intensive care unit, Eadie said. He did not have COVID-19 numbers Monday for Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
The health department reported 69 new cases on Monday, with 13 being children, according to Eadie. Last week, the Keys reported 504 new COVID-19 cases, which means the islands are averaging 72 new cases a day, according to the health department.
The city of Key West has been tracing the level of COVID-19 within city limits via its wastewater treatment system and that tracing is showing higher levels as well.
The presence of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen is shed in human waste and flows from homes and offices to the treatment plant, said John Paul Castro, city utilities director.
The frequency of the testing has varied from one to two times per week. The testing is composite, with many samples taken during a 24-hour period. The test is conducted from Saturday through Sunday to capture periods with high visitor occupancy.
“Most of the spikes can be attributed to holidays, events, or times of higher visitor or second home population due to season,” Castro wrote in a memo to city officials.
Recent increases appear to come after some of the Keys’ bigger annual events such as Fourth of July weekend and the two-day spiny lobster mini-season.
“We know what causes the spread,” Eadie said. “We see what happens when you have large numbers of people brought in from the outside.”
Key West has the largest proportion of cases in the Keys, Eadie said.
The health department plans to increase the number of testing and mass vaccination sites, Eadie said. Most of those affected by COVID have not been vaccinated.