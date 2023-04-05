MIDDLE KEYS — Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are ready to begin a third season of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes as part of a mosquito eradication test and will be placing releases boxes in the Marathon area this week.

The first phase of the 2023 mosquito season will involve placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on private property of volunteer residents on Vaca Key, with mosquito populations also monitored on additional untreated comparison sites at other locations on Vaca Key and Key Colony Beach, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom. The maximum number of non-biting, male Oxitec mosquitoes expected to be released in 2023 is less than 3 million, Fensom said.

