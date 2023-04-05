MIDDLE KEYS — Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are ready to begin a third season of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes as part of a mosquito eradication test and will be placing releases boxes in the Marathon area this week.
The first phase of the 2023 mosquito season will involve placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on private property of volunteer residents on Vaca Key, with mosquito populations also monitored on additional untreated comparison sites at other locations on Vaca Key and Key Colony Beach, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom. The maximum number of non-biting, male Oxitec mosquitoes expected to be released in 2023 is less than 3 million, Fensom said.
Fensom did not expect the mosquitoes to start emitting from the boxes until about 10 days after they are placed.
“It’s exciting,” Fensom said. “It’s our third year.”
Deployments during the 2022 season confirmed that Oxitec male mosquitoes disperse throughout release areas, that they are able to find and mate with invasive Aedes aegypti females and can reduce the local abundance of Aedes aegypti by passing along a self-destruct gene, according to Fensom.
The biological pest control technology is harmless to local ecosystems and is proven to control the disease-transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can carry such tropical diseases as dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya, according to Oxitec. By targeting a single species, the technology, unlike aerial pesticides, does not harm insects like bees and butterflies.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops the biting female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA. In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed a modified mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.
Ahead of the releases, the Mosquito Control District and Oxitec held its first public educational webinar on Thursday, March 30, titled “Takeaways from 2022, Planning for 2023.” The public can view recordings of past webinars at keysmoquitoproject.com/events.
“In the last two seasons, the district has been able to gather great information on logistics as well as biological data. We know that only male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are emerging from the release devices, how far they are flying, and that they are successfully mating with local female Aedes aegypti,” FKMCD Executive Director Andrea Leal said. “We have also seen population reduction in release areas, which shows us we are on the right track. This season, FKMCD looks forward to gathering even more data on population suppression within release areas, along with drilling down on household-level information. Upon conclusion of this season, it will be up to state and federal regulators to determine if further information is required before it continues through their registration process.”
Ultimately, once Oxitec’s technology is a registered product, the Mosquito Control District will determine whether to add it to its suppression options, Leal said.
For the past decade, the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition has opposed the project and questioned the feasibility and the effectiveness of Oxitec’s technology. There is no oversight of the test project and neither Oxitec nor the Mosquito Control District has released data from independent reviewers to prove the technology’s effectiveness in the Keys, Brazil or other locations where it has been tested, coalition Executive Director Barry Wray said.
“The absurdity of what our Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) has foisted upon our community grows more profound every day,” Wray said. “This unaccountable elected body has invited a foreign national company, Oxitec, a company with a conflicted history of misrepresentations about its product, to release a reproducing genetically modified mosquito (GMM) that has failed globally in every venue tested, into the most sensitive ecosystem in our state and on our community, while having zero independent scientific investigation into the safety, or long term analysis of how this can affect or persist within our environment. The FKMCD continues to hide behind an EPA approval that did not include any scientific investigation of the GMMs, while ignoring the successful and available natural solution using Wolbachia, a harmless bacteria.
“Our FKMCD requires no oversight and signed approvals letting only Oxitec control all information released, including test results, now claimed to be ‘Oxitec Proprietary.’ This assures only Oxitec’s version of the test results will ever be known, not the truth.”